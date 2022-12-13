French court convicts all 8 suspects in 2016 Nice terror attack trial

A French court on Tuesday ordered prison terms for eight suspects charged in the harrowing 2016 terror attack in Nice, where a suspected Islamist attacker ploughed his truck into a crowd celebrating the 14 July national holiday.



The judge's verdict followed 3 1/2 months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed that Thursday summer night and the impact on their lives since.

The driver of the truck that plowed into crowds watching fireworks, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack.

The eight defendants, - seven men and one woman - were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years. Prosecutors had acknowledged not all of them had a clear connection to terrorism or knew what Lahouaiej-Bouhlel planned.

The pair most closely associated with Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, Mohamed Ghraeib and Chokri Chafroud, were convicted of terror charges and handed the longest sentences of 18 years.

The prosecution said both had had “an intense relationship” with Lahouaiej-Bouhlel. Ghraieb in particular had known the attacker for 15 years, attended the same gym and had 1,278 telephone communications with him in one year.

Survivors react

Attack survivors reacted positively to the news.

Among the victims, 33 were foreign citizens and 15 were children. More than 2,400 people are civil parties to the trial.

(Agencies)



