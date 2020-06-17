French court confiscates London property of Bashar al-Assad's uncle

Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, has had $100m worth of property in France seized by a Parisian court - Michel Euler/AP

A Paris court on Wednesday convicted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's uncle of money laundering and misappropriating Syrian public funds and sentenced him to four years in prison.

The French court also ruled that all of Rifaat al-Assad's property in France be seized as well as a property worth 29 million euros in London.

Rifaat al-Assad, 82, was hospitalised with internal bleeding in France in December and was not in the dock for the ruling.

The court further ordered the confiscation of Assad's vast real estate assets in France worth an estimated 90 million euros ($100 million).

Rifaat al-Assad (L) with his brother, the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad (R) during a military ceremony in Damascus in 1984 - HANDOUT/AFP

The younger brother of the late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad - father of the incumbent president - was tried in Paris for crimes allegedly committed between 1984 and 2016, including aggravated tax fraud and misappropriation of Syrian funds.

Dubbed the "Butcher of Hama" for allegedly commanding troops who put down an uprising in central Syria in 1982, Assad has been under investigation in France since 2014.

The national finance prosecutor had sought a four-year prison sentence and a 10-million-euro fine, and called for the confiscation of all Assad's property.

Assad, who divides his time between France and Britain, denied the charges.

Assad is a former military commander, widely held responsible for crushing an Islamist uprising in 1982 against then-president Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father. Many thousands were killed.