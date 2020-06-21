French coronavirus deaths rise by seven to 29,640

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has risen by seven from the previous day to stand at 29,640 said the country's national health service on Sunday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 284 to 160,377.

France has the fifth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, although the rate of casualties has dropped sharply over the last two months, allowing the country to gradually reopen its economy.









