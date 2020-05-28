French coronavirus cases jump by 3,325 due to systems update

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France jumped by 3,325 to 149,071, though the increase was not due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of data from a new tracking system, the health ministry said in a statement.

"The increase compared to yesterday is due to more efficient tracking, not to the epidemiological situation in France," the ministry said in a statement.





(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)