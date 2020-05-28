French coronavirus cases jump by 3,325 due to systems update

Reuters
Cinema decorators work on scenography for "Adieu Monsieur Haffmann", as the shooting will resume following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris
Cinema decorators work on scenography for "Adieu Monsieur Haffmann", as the shooting will resume following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France jumped by 3,325 to 149,071, though the increase was not due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of data from a new tracking system, the health ministry said in a statement.

"The increase compared to yesterday is due to more efficient tracking, not to the epidemiological situation in France," the ministry said in a statement.


(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next