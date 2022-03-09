French company Dassault Systemes suspends new business in Russia and Belarus

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation is seen on a hangar in Merignac

PARIS (Reuters) - French technology company Dassault Systemes said it had decided to suspend its new business in Russia and Belarus in protest over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, joining a raft of companies who are suspending business in Russia.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," it said in a statement.

"Dassault Systèmes has decided to suspend all new business in Russia and Belarus, and set the framework for it to take effect this week," the statement said.

"We may maintain some minimal support activities for our existing customers who are not subject to sanctions, and will continue complying with all applicableexport control restrictions and sanctions laws relevant to our operations as well as with the rules of ethics and international standards," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • In Depth with Troy Renck on Broncos trade for Russell Wilson

    Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck goes in depth to discuss the Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stay in Green Bay – news that broke within hours of each other on Tuesday.

  • Denver Broncos acquire QB Russell Wilson in trade with Seattle Seahawks

    Broncos general manager George Paton promised an aggressive search for a franchise quarterback. His wide net failed to ensnare Aaron Rodgers, but it caught Russell Wilson. In the Broncos’ biggest deal since the team signed Peyton Manning, the Broncos agreed Tuesday in principle to acquire star Russell Wilson for multiple draft picks and players.

  • Frightened Bat Chomps on Banana Following Rescue

    A young bat under the care of a Queensland animal sanctuary got over some initial fright at the situation it had found itself in by chomping on a banana to regain some strength.Footage of the bat, christened Master Dell by Denise Wade, who has been caring for injured baby bats for more than a decade, was shared on February 23.The footage shows some initial squealing from Master Dell before he begins to feast on the fruit treat. “He’s terribly, terribly frightened, that’s what all that noise is,” Wade says at one point in the video.Attending to injured bats at her home in Rochedale South, she regularly shares updates on the animals to her Batzilla the Bat YouTube and Facebook pages.In a description alongside the footage, Wade wrote that the bat was found by a homeowner “hanging on a dividing fence before moving onto a nearby lillypilly tree”.Wade added, “With no visible injuries but swarming with wingless parasitic bat flies, the jury is out as to why Master Dell was alone through the day.”She said, however, that he would “remain with us until he is flying well and he is able to continue on with his important pollination responsibilities.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful

  • Aaron Rodgers to reportedly become highest-paid player in NFL history with Packers extension

    Aaron Rodgers to reportedly become highest-paid player in NFL history with Packers extension

  • Report: Seahawks releasing 8-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

    The news landed hours after the Seahawks reportedly traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

  • Report: Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson to Broncos

    Russell Wilson is reportedly on the move to Denver.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes