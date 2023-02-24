French Césars Broadcast Interrupted As Climate Change Protestor Appears On Stage
The broadcast of the 48th edition of French Cesar’s awards was interrupted briefly on Friday night after a young woman suddenly appeared on stage.
The woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “We have 761 days left” came into the shot and the broadcast cut for 30 seconds.
When the live show came back she had been removed and the presentation continued as before.
More to follow
