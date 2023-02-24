French Césars Broadcast Interrupted As Climate Change Protestor Appears On Stage

The broadcast of the 48th edition of French Cesar’s awards was interrupted briefly on Friday night after a young woman suddenly appeared on stage.

The woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “We have 761 days left” came into the shot and the broadcast cut for 30 seconds.

More from Deadline

When the live show came back she had been removed and the presentation continued as before.

More to follow

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.