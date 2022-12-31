French bulldog snatched during walk on L.A.'s Westside, police say

A French bulldog sits near an area on North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles. A different French bulldog was stolen from its owner on the Westside of Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to police. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

A French bulldog was nabbed Wednesday night while on a walk with its owner on the Westside of Los Angeles, authorities said — the latest in a rash of at-times violent robberies targeting the popular breed, which can fetch a high price on the black market.

The woman who owned the dog told police she was on a walk in the 8000 block of Cashio Street around 9:15 pm when a male suspect began to tug on the leash from behind, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman and man began to struggle, at which point a second man pushed her to the ground and helped wrestle the dog away, police said.

One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at a bystander who tried to intervene, according to authorities. The two suspects then fled with the dog in a dark-colored van.

The dog was described as a reverse brindle: blue and gray in color with a white chest.

French bulldogs have been nabbed in sometimes violent attacks in recent years. A 3-month-old French bulldog was also abducted during a home robbery in Rosemead in July, and nine French bulldog puppies were stolen from a Northridge home in September.

Most famously, two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood in February 2021 after her dog walker was shot in the chest. A year ago, another dog was stolen at gunpoint not far from where the performer's dogs were nabbed.

Earlier this month, the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.