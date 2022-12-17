French border officials 'stopped talking to UK counterparts over AUKUS deal'

Macron

French border officials working on the small boats crisis stopped talking to the UK for three months last year because of a row over the AUKUS submarine deal.

Dan O'Mahoney, who is standing down as the head of Britain’s Clandestine Channel Threat Command, said a “post-Brexit freeze” in relations was extended by a row over the submarines but was now going from “strength to strength”.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, was furious about Australia’s decision to scrap a multi-billion dollar French submarine contract and join AUKUS, a new alliance with the UK and US, in August last year.

He accused Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, of lying to him over the submarines and recalled France’s ambassador, while Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, called the alliance a “stab in the back”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr O’Mahoney revealed his opposite number refused to engage with the UK for three months because of the row, despite the number of small boats reaching their highest-ever level at that point, of 2,000 crossings per month.

“I think I’ve been over [to France] 35 times personally, including all the way through lockdown,” he said.

“During that time we’ve experienced the post-Brexit freeze in the relationship starting to thaw.

“Then the AUKUS submarine deal created another freeze at one point. My French counterpart didn’t speak to me for about three months.

“We came out the other side of that, and now we’re in this really great position where both the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary are really clearly and genuinely committed to the French relationship.”

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak announced Mr O’Mahoney’s command centre is to be replaced with a new “small boats operational command”.

It will place control of operations back in the hands of the Home Office, after eight months of Royal Navy “primacy” in the Channel.

Mr O’Mahoney said it was possible that the number of boat crossings in the Channel would begin to “plateau” next year because criminal gangs have reached their maximum capacity of illegal migrants.

“I don’t think we're going to continue to see that exponential rise next year,” he said, adding that over the next “couple of years” Britain had an “opportunity… to make a real difference and to start reversing that trend”.

His comments come after ministers announced that British officers are to begin joint patrols with their Continental counterparts, which Mr O’Mahoney said would begin within “weeks if not days”.

He said officials had been “working on the details a bit” with French counterparts, including reassurance that UK officers will not be allowed to exercise any powers while abroad and must be kept “protected” from criminal gangs.

“It’s really boring administrative stuff that we need to get through, but I’m confident that we are weeks if not days away from the first patrols happening,” he said.

The outgoing director also praised “incredibly dedicated” Border Force staff, who he said had been called “traitors” while out shopping in Dover wearing their uniforms because locals resented migrants arriving on UK shores.

“I’ve had similar sorts of comments made about me on social media,” he said.

“But when somebody’s staring you in the eyes as they’re close to drowning in the icy waters of the English Channel there’s only one right course of action.

“In taking that course of action, they’ve saved hundreds, if not thousands of lives.

“In any other walk of life, they’d be hailed as heroes, because that’s exactly what they are. They’re heroes, and it’s been an absolute privilege to work alongside them.”