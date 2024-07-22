French anti-terrorist unit to provide Israel football team with ‘ring of steel’ at Olympics

France's BRI Search and Intervention Brigade will help protect Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympics - Getty Images

An elite French anti-terrorist unit will help provide a ‘ring of steel’ around Israel’s first Paris Olympics event after calls for pro-Palestine demonstrations.

A tinderbox football match kicks off against Mali on Wednesday evening, with France’s BRI Search and Intervention Brigade patrolling fans.

Two days before the official Olympics opening ceremony, the match will be the first major test for an “unprecedented” security operation at the Games.

The police presence in Paris is three times as big as at London 2012, with officers drafted in from 43 countries. “Soldiers, police and gendarmes will be at the Parc des Princes stadium, and the BRI will be among them,” said a security source in the French capital ahead of Wednesday’s match.

“Drones and other equipment will also be used to secure the ground and a perimeter around it, and intelligence agency officials will also be present.”

As reported by Telegraph Sport, the RAF is playing a major role in supplying anti-drone technology, having been handpicked by French authorities.

Officials confirmed earlier this week that Israeli athletes had received threats in the build-up to the Games. Armed Israeli agents have been sent to Paris amid simmering tension over the Israel-Hamas conflict. To add to a mood of unease around the fixture on Wednesday, Mali also cut off all diplomatic ties with Israel following the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Thomas Portes, MP for the France Unbowed party, said at the weekend: “No, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Mr Portes said Israelis should be banned from competing in their country’s name, just as Russian teams are not allowed because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

They ‘put targets on backs of Israeli athletes’

Calling for thousands to rally at the Parc des Princes, Mr Portes was supported by numerous colleagues, including MP Aymeric Caron.

Mr Caron said: “The Israeli flag, stained with the blood of the innocent people of Gaza, should not fly in Paris this summer.”

In turn, Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF), said such words were “irresponsible and dangerous”.

He said they “put targets on the backs of Israeli athletes, already the most threatened in the Olympic Games”.

Mr Arfi also referred to the Munich Olympics of 1972, when 11 Israeli athletes were “murdered by Palestinian terrorists” from the Black September group.

The BRI was originally created to deal with violent gangs, but began to focus on terrorist groups in 2015, following the murderous ISIS attacks on Paris that year.

Suicide bombers claimed 130 lives, and wounded hundreds of others, in a lethal night of violence that started at the Stade de France, where the France football team were playing Germany.

Like the Parc des Princes, the Stade is now set to play a leading part in the summer Olympics.

In May, a women’s football match between Scotland and Israel in Glasgow was played without supporters because of security threats.

Despite this, some 400 pro-Palestine demonstrators rallied around Hampden Park, calling for a ceasefire and an end to Britain funding and supplying weapons to Israel.