French anti-dopoing officials worried about cocaine use

PARIS (AP) -- French anti-doping officials are worried about the increased use of cocaine by athletes to enhance their performance.

Damien Ressiot, who is in charge of controls at French anti-doping agency AFLD, says taking the banned stimulant for doping purposes is now a ''fairly common practice.''

Cocaine is among a class of stimulants whose use is banned only in competition.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday at AFLD headquarters, scientific adviser Xavier Bigard insisted it would be ''extremely dangerous to minimize its use as a purely recreational drug.''

Ressiot added that several cases involving cocaine use which are currently under the scrutiny of the AFLD will help the agency determine the type of networks used by cheaters.