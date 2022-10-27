French airport group ADP raises FY outlook again on buoyant travel market

(Reuters) - French airport operator ADP on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecasts for a second time, as it posted better-than-expected nine-month revenue boosted by a strong recovery in traffic and a rebound in its retail activities.

ADP, operator of the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports, expects EBITDA margin for 2022 to be above 34.5%, at the upper end of the target range it had hiked in July.

It also expects traffic to recover to between 77% and 83% of 2019 levels for the group and between 78% and 82% for Paris Aéroport, in the upper part of the target ranges, also raised in July.

(Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; Editing by Josephine Mason)