Fremantle’s Spending Splurge Will Shoot Past $270M, Just Don’t Say It’s Fattening Up For A Sale

Jake Kanter and Jesse Whittock
·12 min read

There was a time when Fremantle was shorthand for the American Idol company. ABC’s iconic entertainment brand was undoubtedly a coveted calling card, but it also served to constrain perceptions of a company that harbored a grander vision.

Peter Bose, the preeminent Danish drama producer behind shows including Wallander, knows this better than most. He recalls a conversation he had with CAA in 2013 after telling his agent he wanted to sell his company, Miso Films, to Fremantle.

More from Deadline

“Fremantle? Who is Fremantle within scripted?” came the reply. “We couldn’t actually argue, you know,” Bose remembers. A decade on, the acquisition of Miso was a brick in the foundations of Fremantle delivering more than 100 dramas last year.

Fremantle is now firmly established in the scripted game. It was the company that transformed Sir Kenneth Branagh into Boris Johnson for This England. Its Nordic noir hit Face to Face, made by Miso, was key to Viaplay’s international rollout. Fremantle even sold Neighbours to Amazon’s Freevee, proving that soaps are not parochial relics of linear TV.

The journey into scripted was a slow burn for many years, but things changed in 2021 when Fremantle lit the fuse on a dramatic spending spree. In less than two years, Fremantle has splurged €250M ($270M) — a figure we can disclose for the first time — on 11 companies, growing its fleet of roughly 40 labels by a third.

It scooped up arguably the most sought-after outfits in Ireland and Italy, landing the signatures of Normal People producer Element Pictures and Lux Vide, which makes Devils. The figure includes unscripted — when documentaries were seen as a chink in its armor, Fremantle slapped £38M ($46M) on the table for roughly half of 72 Films, the British producer known for high-end series including Netflix’s Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

“They’ve gone on a mad one,” was how one rival summed it up.

Based on an analysis of financial documents and conversations with Fremantle’s top executives, anonymous insiders, competitors, and analysts, Deadline has sought to build a picture of an M&A spree that has set industry tongues wagging. This is the story of how a historic production giant awoke from its deal-making slumber to set the running in a red-hot acquisitions market.

A History Lesson

Fremantle is the product of acquisitive minds. The company has grown up through waves of television consolidation and can trace its roots back to 1917, when German production powerhouse UFA was forged in the fire of World War I’s propaganda battle.

Eighty years on, UFA merged with Luxembourg-based broadcaster CLT, which later combined with Britain’s Pearson Television, owner of iconic brands like Baywatch and The Price is Right. RTL sprouted from this union and its production assets were rebirthed as FremantleMedia. Pulling the strings was German juggernaut Bertelsmann, Fremantle’s ultimate parent company and one of Europe’s largest private media companies.

Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle’s Chief Executive, serves up this history lesson as she reflects on the reasons why she opened her checkbook. “This isn’t a unique journey for us. It’s really the foundation of how we’ve come to be,” she says in a rare interview from her home in LA.

Mullin’s French predecessor Cécile Frot-Coutaz, now running rival Sky Studios, favored smaller bets. She took control of Miso and The Young Pope producer Wildside, as well as buying quarter stakes in a number of UK producers, but was generally “circumspect” when it came to acquisitions, according to one former Fremantle executive.

Mullin says an early priority of her tenure was to supercharge the spending. Plans were worked up in 2019, only to be paused in 2020 as the pandemic shut down production around the world. By 2021, Mullin, then based in London, was meeting with the likes of David Glover and Mark Raphael, founders of The Elon Musk Show maker 72 Films, to sow seeds for deals that would blossom last year.

One theory for Mullin’s trolley dash is that Fremantle had fallen behind in Europe’s content ownership arms race. Banijay acquired Endemol Shine Group for $2.2B in 2020, while French peers Newen Studios and Mediawan emerged with their wallets. ITV Studios, Sony and All3Media remained in deal mode internationally. Amazon inhaled MGM and Netflix was buying drama companies in the UK, including Charlie Brooker’s Broke & Bones.

“They struggled to buy anything in the past. There was a bit of catching up to do,” says the boss of a Fremantle competitor.

Mullin says Fremantle needed to diversify into drama and documentaries, as the company sought to strap wings to an engine room of entertainment formats. Her first big move was dropping €39M ($42M) on This Is Nice, a collection of 12 Nordic production labels that once formed NENT Studios.

Announcements then came thick and fast. Fremantle turned a minority shareholding in Dancing Ledge, producer of Martin Freeman’s BBC series The Responder, into a controlling 61% stake for £4.8M ($5.8M). Lux Vide and Element joined the group last year, as did Passenger, maker of This England. Fremantle also took control of Israel’s Abot Hameiri, the producer behind Netflix hit Shtisel, and purchased a quarter of Fabel Entertainment, founded by the brains behind Bosch.

Over in documentaries, Fremantle valued 72 Films at nearly £70M ($85.4M) after buying 55% of the company. It acquired just over half of Wildstar Films, the Bristol-based producer of Disney+’s Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory, for £11M ($13.3M). Israel’s Silvio Productions sold Fremantle a similar stake for £646,000 ($785,000). Fremantle also tightened its grip on Label1, doubling a 25% stake in the Five Dates A Week producer for £500,000 ($610,000). Many of these financial figures are being disclosed for the first time by Deadline.

By the end of 2022, Fremantle was the second most active player in the frothiest M&A market for five years, according to analyst Omdia.

Three Billion Reasons To Spend

There was another important factor in the buying blitz: RTL announced to shareholders in August 2021 that Fremantle had been set a four-year revenue target of €3B ($3.2B), meaning the company has to find a cool €1B by 2025.

Hitting €3B in revenue would put Fremantle on par with Banijay, which coincidentally revealed last week that it expects sales to hit this magical number once its 2022 earnings are audited. But Banijay reached the milestone thanks largely to the transformative acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, maker of MasterChef and Big Brother.

Mullin has kept quiet about the prospect of a similarly audacious deal, despite speculation in the Financial Times that RTL/Bertelsmann could look at ITV Studios, which boasted sales of £1.76B ($2.1B) in 2021. The CEO says her team is on course to meet RTL’s revenue goal, which she insists was not foisted upon Fremantle in a moment of “magical” thinking.

Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle’s Chief Operating Officer and Continental Europe CEO, and Mullin’s effective second in command, adds: “We have definitely never felt this was irrational… RTL is giving us all the support to make it happen.”

RTL has backed Fremantle to the tune of €250M ($270M) over the past two years and the spending is not over yet. Mullin hints at more deals in documentaries, while she highlights Latin America and India — now both helmed by Ganesh Rajaram — as growth territories. “A few more transactions are already in process,” she says, though declines to offer details. Hat Trick Productions, the seasoned UK producer behind comedies Derry Girls and Episodes, has been floated as one potential target.

Some argue that Fremantle’s very public revenue target has left it vulnerable to overpaying for production companies. Two well-placed sources say Fremantle raised eyebrows with the money it spent on 72 Films, even with Amazon’s eye-catching adventure series 007’s Road to a Million on its order books. “They are paying big sums at the moment — rightly or wrongly,” says a third source.

Banijay was among the bidders for 72 Films, but pulled out after balking at the price tag, which was modeled on the £103.5M ($126M) ITV Studios paid for Plimsoll Productions, producer of Apple’s Tiny World. “It was quite clear that they were going to go for a lot more than Banijay was willing to pay given the amount of IP in the company,” says a person familiar with the process.

Fremantle insiders say partnership is often more important than price, with a  source pointing to the relationship between UK chief executive Simon Andreae and 72 Films’ founders. Scrosati argues that you will “not find one single vanity transaction” if you analyze Fremantle’s deals. A colleague adds: “Andrea walks away from deals all the time. He does a huge amount of due diligence and is very big on cultural fit.”

A UK rival grudgingly acknowledges: “They’re buying good quality talent.”

Margins, Margins, Margins

Attention is now turning to bedding in Fremantle’s new friends. Insiders talk about an obsessive focus on profitability. “Fremantle is basically margins, margins, margins at the moment,” says one insider, who could speak more freely off the record. “There’s pressure on us to make a return,” another adds.

Scrosati does not deny it is a priority. “Our shareholder has invested a lot in the company and deserves the company to be profitable,” he says. Bose, of Miso Films, puts it another way: “We’re not here to deliver the status quo.”

Speculation about a restructure is rife among Fremantle’s production chiefs. Fremantle has in the past shown a willingness to reshuffle the pack, including merging British companies Naked, producer of Hulu’s Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne, and The Apprentice UK producer Boundless. Naked, set up by Andreae, was brought under full control by Fremantle in 2020 for £4.8M ($5.8M).

More recently, UK drama label Castlefield has been paused as Fremantle concentrates more power around Christian Vesper, the newly minted CEO of global drama. Hilary Martin, Castlefield’s boss and producer of BBC3’s BAFTA-winning In the Flesh, is now working for Vesper, who was rumored to have been courted by Banijay before it appointed Christian Wikander as its drama chief. Colleagues say Vesper has “impeccable but very high-brow taste,” favoring arthouse-style limited series like The Apartment’s We Are Who We Are.

Scrosati denies that consolidation is on the agenda. “We have never changed names, incorporated companies or canceled brands or canceled cultures,” he says, a sentiment that does not fully square with the Naked maneuver.

Elsewhere, Mullin has been ruthlessly disposing of unwanted assets. Fremantle has written off £7M ($8.5M) of investments over the past two years, pulling out of companies including Bend It TV, Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha’s company; drama producer Duck Soup Films; and Dr Pluto Films, established by the creators of horror gameshow Release The Hounds.

Fremantle also sold Ludia, a game developer, for €144M ($156M) to Jam City in 2021. “We looked at some of our holdings and divested ourselves of things that didn’t feel core to our business,” Mullin explains.

She has restructured Fremantle’s top team, anointing a flurry of chief executives since the turn of the year. Vesper was promoted, while Fremantle now has CEOs in northern and southern Europe, bringing its total number of chief executives to nine across its global leadership team.

Some detractors say Fremantle is a “highly political” environment and is unusual in having so many group leaders dotted around the globe. “There are a lot of MD-level people at Fremantle who turned into CEOs. The company is confusing, and a lot of people outside the business don’t know who’s doing what,” one employee says.

Mullin says her management style is to empower those around her. Scrosati, the former Sky Italia executive, is the best example of this. From his home in Rome, he has built his own fiefdom in the Fremantle empire, spearheading the company’s push into scripted. His ambition is no secret among colleagues and he is said to be savvy about his press operation, often working with an external PR agency.

One thing is for certain: The seat of power at Fremantle is no longer in London. “We’re not a UK-based company,” Mullin says. “I’m a firm believer that if we do have our executives spread out, our teams have more access to all of us and there are different perspectives.”

Sale Talk Scotched 

Fremantle’s spending spree and focus on profitability has sparked speculation that RTL is fattening the producer up for a sale.

One senior industry executive says: “When you’re investing that amount of money in companies, paying consistently above the odds, and at the same time you hear from people who work for Fremantle that they’re all being told: ‘Cut costs, strip out overhead.’ There’s only one reason you do that, which is to make your bottom line as rich as possible so that you can sell yourself.”

François Godard, a senior media analyst at Enders, agrees: “I wouldn’t be surprised if RTL sold it at some point, if the price is right. The problem is, it’s not obvious to me who would buy it.”

Fremantle’s leadership would not be drawn on the speculation. Thomas Rabe, chief executive of RTL Group and Bertelsmann, firmly brushed off talk of a sale in a statement to Deadline.

“Fremantle is and will remain core to RTL Group’s business and growth strategy,” he says. “Fremantle has firmly established itself as a home and attractive partner for the best creative minds, across entertainment, fiction, and documentaries.”

In fact, one source with knowledge of Bertelsmann’s inner workings says it has been investing heavily in Fremantle because its management has acknowledged how content and IP ownership is rapidly becoming more valuable than traditional broadcasting.

Even if RTL says Fremantle is in control of its own destiny, there remains a nagging feeling that its grand ambitions could yet be unraveled by factors beyond its control. As the company pushes in its chips, others are taking them off the table. Faced with runaway inflation and dampened demand for content, Fremantle’s customers are slashing costs. “It gives me pause,” Scrosati admits.

But Fremantle’s leaders will tell you that its 100-year-old DNA has survived worse than the current economic crisis. The company hopes that its mantra, to be the “place creatives call home,” sees it shapeshift its way through another century of television history.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • John Tortorella bans iPads from Flyers' bench: 'It's a major problem'

    John Tortorella's latest crusade comes against the use of tablets on the bench, hoping his players will be more present while following the action on the ice.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. “He wants to make an impact every night and has made an impact on basically every night,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said about Rantan