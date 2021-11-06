Fremantle shark attack: search for missing man off Port Beach

Emergency services are searching for a man who is believed to have been attacked by a shark off Port Beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia, on Saturday morning.

Western Australia police said that water police, police air wing, Surf Life Saving and the Surf Rescue helicopter responded to reports of a shark attack off Port Beach at 10.10am Saturday morning.

Water police are currently co-ordinating a marine search for the missing man, whose age has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesperson for St John’s Ambulance WA said they had received a call at 10.03am of a shark bite incident and sent three crew to the scene.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and Department of Transport (Marine) and Department of Transport (Marine) authorities also attended the scene.

Local councils have closed Port Beach and all beaches from Leighton Dog beach to Sand Tracks beach.

