Freja Wewer is Revamping Normcore Trends With Cool Silver ASICS GEL-1090 v2 Collab

Earlier this year, Danish photographer Freja Wewer starred in ASICS’ “Movement Uplifts Minds” campaign that introduced its everyday GEL-1090 v2 model. It revealed how the sneaker resonates with her daily life, meeting the demands of her movement. Now, the brand invites Freja to bring more than movement but her unique creative direction to the ASICS GEL-1090 v2 in a new collaboration.

From capturing cutting-edge trends to cycling across the streets of Copenhagen, Freja is a model of modern creatives. Her own interpretation of the GEL-1090 v2 sees the photographer keep in mind the role of the sneaker, as she keeps a mesh body and adds slick overlays. With the brand’s innovative gel technology, it comes together to create a form-meets-function footwear offering.

But, channeling a sleek yet mildly futuristic aesthetic, it is clear that Freja’s distinctively relaxed fashion taste has played a big role in informing the sneaker’s sleek design too. Her nonchalance and cool attitude comes mirrored in the silver overlays and punchy red sole – seeing the sporty silhouette charged with ultra-normcore attributes. Ahead of the launch, Freja sits down with Hypebae to chat more about her ASICS GEL-1090 v2 design journey.

Tell us a bit about your relationship with ASICS sneakers.

I’ve been working with ASICS for quite some time now. We are the perfect match in my opinion because we share many of the same visions – it helped to make our collaboration super real.

I’ve been a fan of ASICS since I was a child. When I was a teenager, I stole my mother’s first ASICS which were a pair of worn out running shoes. She didn’t get why I wanted them, but they became my favorite shoes. They had the exact normcore look I was going for back then.

How was the experience of working with ASICS to create your first-ever sneaker?

It has been amazing. It’s exactly what I love to do and I really enjoyed every part of it. The hardest part was to limit myself to one pair of sneakers, leave ideas behind, and follow one vision.

In what ways did your years of collecting ASICS sneakers inform your GEL-1090 v2 design?

I feel like Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS SportStyle is the best sneaker collaboration ever made. Everything from their designs, color combinations and campaigns. It has made me think of sneakers in a whole new way. Their universe has been a huge inspiration for me in general.

I keep an index filled with photos of gray and silver objects that I have taken throughout the years. It has become an obsession for me.

The all-over metallic tones lend a boldly futuristic look to the sneaker, but what does the palette represent to you?

I wanted to recreate my first pair of ASICS in an updated sleek version. Right away, I knew that the shoe should be gray and silver. I keep an index filled with photos of gray and silver objects that I have taken throughout the years. It has become an obsession for me. Some of the objects in these images have inspired my design process.

Talk us through how you would typically style this sneaker.

I would probably style it with a baggy pair of jeans or pants, maybe even a skirt with long black sporty knee socks. But, I think it’s super versatile, it almost goes with everything. ASICS’ classics are so strong, they’re a wardrobe essential! It’s very important for me to have a good classic wardrobe, and then I can add on more trendy stuff every now and then.

What qualities of the ASICS GEL-1090 v2 sneaker aid productivity in your daily creative life?

I wear sneakers almost every day. I have a very active everyday life, and I need to be able to move around easily. It’s important when I work as a photographer. Sometimes I just love to put on my favorite shoes without putting too much thought into it, they just work no matter the occasion.

How does ASICS’ “Movement Uplifts Minds” inspire you to take time out for yourself?

I’m very conscious about my mental health. I think it’s very inspiring to work with ASICS. Since we started working together, I definitely started to be more aware of my lifestyle. I also learnt that I need to be well rested and in balance to get the best results in my work life.

Can you reveal any upcoming projects you are working on at the moment?

I’m launching my own print magazine, IssueIssue. It’s a high-fashion magazine that celebrates the power of creative freedom featuring people that seek to challenge conventional thinking. The magazine look and feel is inspired by the original concept of fanzines. Inside, I’ve featured a series I shot with ASICS especially for the magazine. This is where I’m putting my energy at the moment.

But other than that, I’m going to focus on photography, design and creative direction. That’s my call. Hopefully ASICS and I will continue our collaboration as I really enjoy working with them and expressing myself through their universe.

Take a closer look at the limited-edition sneaker in the gallery now. The Freja Wewer x ASICS GEL-1090 v2 is now available to buy online.