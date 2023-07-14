Freije & Freije Is Selling Two Different Cobras At Its Glencoe, MN Auction This Weekend-Bid In Person & Online

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Freije & Freije's Glencoe, MN Auction is set to be a haven for Cobra enthusiasts this weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With two different Cobras up for grabs, this is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed. Whether you're looking for a classic Cobra or a more modern rendition, this auction has something for everyone.

The auction offers both in-person and online bidding, ensuring that enthusiasts from near and far can participate in the excitement. This means you can bid on your dream Cobra from the comfort of your own home or experience the thrill of the auction firsthand.

Cobras have long been revered for their iconic design and exhilarating performance, making them highly sought after by car enthusiasts. Freije & Freije's auction presents a unique chance to own one of these legendary vehicles and experience the thrill of owning a piece of automotive history.

Don't miss this opportunity to own your very own Cobra. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a passionate enthusiast, head over to Freije & Freije's Glencoe, MN Auction this weekend and get ready to place your bids.

1965 Ford Cobra

Introducing the 1965 Ford Cobra, a Factory Five Shelby Cobra replica that is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. This iconic sports car, finished in a vibrant red color, pays homage to the original Cobra while delivering modern performance and reliability.

Titled as a 2009 assembled vehicle, this Cobra replica boasts an impressive array of performance upgrades. Under the hood, you'll find a beastly 429 Thunderbird Thunderjet engine that has been bored and stroked to 520 cubic inches. With a Blue Thunder dual quad intake and Quickfuel dual 680 CFM carburetors, this Cobra delivers exhilarating power and an unforgettable driving experience.

The 8.8 rear axle with 3.55 gears ensures excellent traction and acceleration, while the stainless side exhaust adds a touch of aggression and a spine-tingling soundtrack to every drive. To keep the engine running cool, an AFCO double pass aluminum radiator is installed.

This Cobra replica features a Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission paired with a Lakewood bellhousing, McLeod flywheel, clutch, disc, fork, and bearings, offering precise and smooth gear changes. The Delco 100 amp alternator provides ample electrical power, and the Canton oil pan and pick up ensure proper lubrication even during spirited driving.

To enhance ignition performance, an MSD 6AL ignition and Blaster coil are installed, ensuring reliable starts and optimal power delivery.

This 1965 Ford Cobra replica captures the essence of the original Cobra while offering modern performance and reliability. Whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling winding roads, this Cobra provides a thrilling and authentic driving experience.

Don't miss the chance to own this powerful and striking 1965 Ford Cobra replica. Head over to the auction and place your bid on this iconic sports car that perfectly combines classic style with modern performance. Get ready to unleash the Cobra's true potential and enjoy the thrill of owning a legendary piece of automotive history. See it here.

Story continues

2002 Cobra

Introducing the 2002 Cobra Roaster, a true gem that combines power, style, and luxury. This exceptional vehicle boasts a 5.7-liter engine that delivers impressive performance, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience every time you hit the road.

The Cobra Roaster features an automatic transmission, making it easy to navigate through traffic or enjoy a relaxed cruise on the open road. Equipped with cruise control, this car offers added convenience and comfort during long drives.

Step inside the cabin and you'll be greeted by luxurious leather seating, providing a plush and comfortable ride. The green exterior color adds a touch of elegance and uniqueness to this Cobra Roaster, setting it apart from the crowd.

Whether you're a collector, a sports car enthusiast, or simply seeking a stylish and powerful vehicle, the 2002 Cobra Roaster is sure to impress. Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable car that combines performance and luxury in a stunning package. Visit our dealership today and experience the thrill of driving this iconic Cobra Roaster. See it here.

This awesome vehicle will be sold at the UPPER MIDWEST CLASSIC CAR AUCTION- JULY 15TH @ 9AM CT Sale in Glencoe, Minnesota. To consign your vehicle contact JOSH SETTLES at (317) 710-7909 or email Josh at josh.s@freijeauctioneers.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.