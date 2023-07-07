Freije & Freije Auctioneers Is Selling Two Rare 1970 Buick Muscle Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Find them at its Glencoe, Minnesota Sale.

Attention muscle car enthusiasts! Get ready for an exciting opportunity as Freije & Freije Auctioneers presents not one, but two rare 1970 Buick muscle cars for sale. These iconic vehicles from the golden era of American automotive performance are sure to ignite your passion for classic muscle.

1970 Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible

Get ready to be blown away by the rare and exceptional 1970 Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible. This stunning beauty, finished in Sherwood Green with a Sandalwood convertible top, is a true gem in the world of classic cars. With its rare HD Muncie MC1 3-speed transmission, power steering, and power disc brakes, this Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible delivers both thrilling performance and a smooth ride.

According to the owner, this convertible is believed to have matching numbers, further adding to its desirability and authenticity. The Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible is one of only two ever built, making it an incredibly rare find for collectors and enthusiasts. With its unique combination of features and limited production, this Buick is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

A full restoration was performed by renowned expert Dave Kleiner, ensuring that every detail of this Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible is in impeccable condition. The restoration process was carried out with meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a show-worthy masterpiece that truly showcases the craftsmanship of this iconic Buick muscle car.

Accompanying the car is a Sloan report, further validating its authenticity and rarity. The report provides additional insight into the vehicle's history and specifications, making it a valuable asset for any collector.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 1970 Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible. With its breathtaking appearance, rare specifications, and limited production, this is an opportunity that should not be missed. Head over to the auction or contact the seller to place your bid and secure this remarkable piece of automotive history. See it here.

1970 Buick GSX Stage 1 2-Door Hardtop

Introducing the iconic 1970 Buick GSX Stage 1 2-Door Hardtop, a true powerhouse that exudes both style and performance. Equipped with a 455 cu in V8 engine and an automatic transmission, this Buick GSX Stage 1 is ready to conquer the road with its impressive capabilities.

Adorned in the eye-catching Saturn Yellow paint, this GSX Stage 1 is a true head-turner. It proudly displays its GSX heritage with distinctive hood and body stripes, front and rear spoilers, and GSX ornamentation decals on the rear spoiler and rear quarter. The GSX grille and instrument panel emblem, along with rocker panel molding featuring distinct black GSX stripes, further enhance the car's striking appearance.

This particular GSX Stage 1 holds a special place in Buick's history as the 36th GSX ever produced, making it a rare and coveted find for collectors. Adding to its allure are the color-coordinated headlamp bezels and outside racing mirrors, which provide a cohesive and aggressive look.

Inside the cabin, the Buick GSX Stage 1 offers a luxurious experience with leather upholstery and a range of performance-oriented features. The hood tachometer, rally steering wheel, and instrument gauges with a rally clock contribute to the immersive driving experience, allowing the driver to stay connected to the car's performance at all times.

Performance-wise, this GSX Stage 1 leaves no stone unturned. It boasts a low-restriction dual exhaust system, power disc brakes, and a performance axle with a positive traction 3.42 ratio, ensuring optimal power delivery and control on the road. The rally ride control package further enhances the handling and stability of this exceptional muscle car. See it here.

This awesome vehicle will be sold at the UPPER MIDWEST CLASSIC CAR AUCTION- JULY 15TH @ 9AM CT Sale in Glencoe, Minnesota. To consign your vehicle contact JOSH SETTLES at (317) 710-7909 or email Josh at josh.s@freijeauctioneers.com

