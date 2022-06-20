FreightWaves Names GP Transco 'Best OTR Trucking Company for Competitive Pay and Benefits'

FreightWaves Ratings offers objective, detailed reviews of the biggest names in the trucking industry and provide a platform for users like you to submit reviews. In June of 2022, the company recognized GP Transco as a top carrier for drivers who look for outstanding pay and high benefits.

GP Transco is the Best OTR Trucking Company for Competitive Pay and Benefits

GP Transco is the Best OTR Trucking Company for Competitive Pay and Benefits

JOLIET, Ill., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, FreightWaves named GP Transco, an over-the-road (OTR) trucking company out of Joliet, IL, as the Best OTR Trucking Company for Competitive Pay and Benefits. FreightWaves did so on their list of Best OTR Trucking Companies, where they list GP Transco, along with five other carriers. This recognition comes to GP Transco after the company was named a Commercial Carrier Journal Innovator of the Month in April, as well as one of the Best Trucking Companies To Work For, a Best Paying Trucking Company - best for Safety, and a Best Class A Truck Driving Company, all by FreightWaves.

"After two years of an exceptionally solid freight market, the transportation industry is finally starting to dip - this, along with the historically high fuel prices makes it challenging for many carriers to continue providing their drivers and owner-operators with high pay," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "Our technology as well as our diverse portfolio of contracted freight allow us to continue being one of the highest-paying trucking companies in the industry even during these tricky conditions. Not only do our company drivers benefit from this, but our owner-operators are some of the highest earners in the industry."

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

Story continues

To learn more about GP Transco, visit www.gptransco.com. Learn more about driving with GP Transco at www.gptransco.com/drivegp.

Media Contact:

Sergey Bort | VP of Marketing and Strategy

Phone: 708.286.5411

Email: sergey@GPtransco.com

Related Images













Image 1: GP Transco is the Best OTR Trucking Company for Competitive Pay and Benefits





FreightWaves names GP Transco the "Best OTR Trucking Company for Competitive Pay and Benefits"









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



