FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Fourth consecutive quarter of positive gross margin, second consecutive quarter of positive manufacturing operating income

Company reiterates delivery outlook for fiscal year 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Business Highlights

Third quarter revenue was $58.3 million, up 131% year-over-year, on deliveries of 505 railcars

Gross margin was $1.5 million, positive for the fourth consecutive quarter, despite difficult launch of new model

Manufacturing operating income was $0.2 million, the second consecutive positive result

Third quarter net income was $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share

Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($3.5) million

Quarter-end backlog totaled 1,895 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $198 million

2021 delivery outlook reiterated at between 1,750 and 1,850 railcars

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit (“total cash”) was $27.5 million as of September 30, 2021

Subsequent to quarter end, collected $10.2 million from its value-added tax (VAT) receivable in Mexico



“Overall, we are pleased with FreightCar America’s continuing momentum, including our fourth consecutive quarter of positive gross margin,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “However, our results for the quarter were impacted by the difficult launch of a new railcar model. That event aside, which is now well behind us, we wholeheartedly believe in the business transformation we’ve completed and remain focused on returning to long-term growth and profitability.”

Meyer continued, “While industry demand fundamentals remain strong, the pace of recovery is being gated by certain external factors starting with raw material cost inflation. Sales inquiries, however, continue to be very healthy and support our footprint expansion announced earlier this year.”

Meyer concluded, “We are also pleased to announce that subsequent to quarter-end, we received a portion of the outstanding VAT receivable in Mexico. As of today, we have received $10.2 million of the outstanding VAT receivable, which was $30.1 million on September 30, 2021.”

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $58.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company delivered 505 railcars in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 313 railcars in the second quarter of 2021 and 163 railcars in the third quarter of 2020.

Both consolidated operating loss and net income/loss for the current and prior periods included non-operating items that impacted results, including: Non-cash charge of $0.3 million related to the change in the fair market value of warrant liability in the third quarter of 2021 reflecting the Company’s share price appreciation during the period. In the second quarter of 2021, there was a non-cash gain of $3.5 million, reflecting the Company’s share price depreciation during the period. The Company recognized a gain on extinguishment of debt of $10.1 million related to PPP Loan forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021.



Consolidated operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($4.2) million, compared to operating loss of ($4.2) million in the second quarter of 2021 and operating loss of ($41.3) million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.24) per share, in the second quarter of 2021, and net loss of ($40.3) million, or ($3.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($3.5) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.1) million for the second quarter of 2021 and ($8.0) million for the third quarter of 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash items mentioned above and those reflected in the table below.

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit (“total cash”) was $27.5 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $20.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The VAT receivable in Mexico was $30.1 million as of September 30, 2021.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. FreightCar America is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 27,486 $ 54,047 Restricted certificates of deposit - 182 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $973 and $1,235 respectively 7,733 9,421 VAT receivable 30,084 4,462 Inventories, net 44,635 38,831 Assets held for sale - 10,383 Related party asset 8,357 - Prepaid expenses 6,297 3,652 Total current assets 124,592 120,978 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,927 19,642 Railcars available for lease, net 20,476 20,933 Right of use asset 16,979 18,152 Other long-term assets 3,131 3,037 Total assets $ 184,105 $ 182,742 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 28,335 $ 17,840 Related party accounts payable 8,554 814 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 2,123 2,505 Reserve for workers' compensation 2,386 2,645 Accrued warranty 2,597 5,216 Customer deposits 455 4,351 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 1,087 2,219 Lease liability, current 1,929 11,635 Current portion of long-term debt 10,161 17,605 Other current liabilities 5,072 6,319 Total current liabilities 62,699 71,149 Long-term debt, net of current portion 70,720 37,668 Warrant liability 31,699 12,730 Accrued pension costs 6,002 7,046 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 1,970 2,503 Lease liability, long-term 17,108 18,549 Other long-term liabilities 3,827 2,600 Total liabilities 194,025 152,245 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 159 159 Additional paid in capital 83,304 82,064 Treasury stock, at cost (856 ) (1,344 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,296 ) (11,763 ) Accumulated deficit (81,231 ) (38,619 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (9,920 ) 30,497 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 184,105 $ 182,742





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 58,307 $ 25,202 $ 128,031 $ 47,857 Cost of sales 56,769 29,281 123,180 66,883 Gross profit (loss) 1,538 (4,079 ) 4,851 (19,026 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,701 7,158 21,146 21,105 Restructuring and impairment charges - 30,103 6,530 31,250 Operating loss (4,163 ) (41,340 ) (22,825 ) (71,381 ) Interest expense (3,562 ) (208 ) (9,276 ) (671 ) Loss on change in fair market value of warrant liability (293 ) - (18,969 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt 10,129 - 10,129 - Other income 145 160 490 518 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,256 (41,388 ) (40,451 ) (71,534 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,525 (75 ) 2,161 (78 ) Net income (loss) 731 (41,313 ) (42,612 ) (71,456 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV - (991 ) - (1,396 ) Net income (loss) attributable to FreightCar America $ 731 $ (40,322 ) $ (42,612 ) $ (70,060 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic $ 0.03 $ (3.03 ) $ (2.11 ) $ (5.30 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to FreightCar America- diluted $ 0.03 $ (3.03 ) $ (2.11 ) $ (5.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 20,485,438 12,426,872 20,225,671 12,399,687 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 22,111,824 12,426,872 20,225,671 12,399,687





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Manufacturing $ 55,898 $ 22,589 $ 121,076 $ 40,658 Corporate and Other 2,409 2,613 6,955 7,199 Consolidated revenues $ 58,307 $ 25,202 $ 128,031 $ 47,857 Operating income (loss): Manufacturing $ 163 $ (36,786 ) $ (5,618 ) $ (56,934 ) Corporate and Other (4,326 ) (4,554 ) (17,207 ) (14,447 ) Consolidated operating loss $ (4,163 ) $ (41,340 ) $ (22,825 ) $ (71,381 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands) Net loss $ (42,612 ) $ (71,456 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Restructuring and impairment charges 6,530 26,868 Depreciation and amortization 3,304 7,954 Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets 1,173 4,910 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (1,665 ) (1,665 ) Loss on change in fair market value for warrant liability 18,969 - Stock-based compensation recognized 2,829 578 Non-cash interest expense 3,782 210 Gain on extinguishment of debt (10,129 ) - Other non-cash items, net 314 67 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 1,688 (2,059 ) VAT receivable (25,622 ) (1,243 ) Inventories (4,276 ) (35,094 ) Other assets (1,682 ) 2,340 Related party asset, net (617 ) 223 Accounts and contractual payables 1,502 8,839 Accrued payroll and employee benefits (302 ) 3,011 Income taxes receivable/payable 1,111 909 Accrued warranty (2,619 ) (880 ) Lease liability (1,641 ) (9,110 ) Customer deposits (3,896 ) 24,652 Other liabilities (2,492 ) 2,207 Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (607 ) (242 ) Net cash flow s used in operating activities (56,958 ) (38,981 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit - (4,037 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 182 7,624 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,983 ) (8,267 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 433 170 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,368 ) (4,510 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 16,000 10,000 Deferred financing costs (1,517 ) - Borrowings on revolving line of credit 38,571 - Repayments on revolving line of credit (21,225 ) - Employee stock settlement (7 ) (9 ) Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised (57 ) - Net cash flows provided by financing activities 31,765 9,991 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,561 ) (33,500 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 54,047 66,257 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,486 $ 32,757 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ 4,575 $ 280 Income tax refunds received, net of payments $ 5 $ 481 Non-cash transactions Change in unpaid construction in process $ 68 $ (169 ) Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note $ 915 $ -





FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,256 $ (41,388 ) $ (3,707 ) $ (40,451 ) $ (71,534 ) Depreciation & Amortization 1,108 2,070 999 3,304 7,954 Interest Expense, net 3,562 208 3,212 9,276 671 EBITDA 6,926 (39,110 ) 504 (27,871 ) (62,909 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) 293 - (3,452 ) 18,969 - Restructuring and impairment charges (b) - 30,103 (120 ) 6,530 31,250 Gain on extinguishment of debt (c) (10,129 ) - - (10,129 ) - Alabama Grant Amortization (d) (555 ) (555 ) (555 ) (1,665 ) (1,665 ) Transaction Costs (e) 196 144 296 491 144 Retention & Success Bonuses (f) - 319 - - 919 Legal Reserve (g) - - - 500 - Plant Transition Costs (h) - 808 140 2,386 987 Stock Based Compensation (133 ) 485 299 2,829 578 Other, net (145 ) (160 ) (230 ) (490 ) (518 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,547 ) $ (7,966 ) $ (3,118 ) $ (8,450 ) $ (31,214 )





(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:

a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. b) The Company incurred certain restructuring costs related to severance and other costs related to its shut-down of the Shoals and Roanoke facilities during 2019 and 2020. c) The Company recorded a non-cash gain on extinguishment of its PPP Loan in the third quarter of 2021. d) The Company amortizes deferred grant income to cost of goods sold that represent a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). e) The Company incurred certain costs in the second quarter of 2021 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its Second Amendment to its Term Loan. f) During 2019, the Company implemented retention and success bonus programs for certain employees during its restructuring. g) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a charge related to a legal dispute. h) During 2020, the Company implemented a program to shift production originally planned for its US plants to its Castaños facility. This adjustment represents non-recurring costs associated with moving inventory and equipment to its Castaños facility.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



