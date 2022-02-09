Freight Trucking Market & Trucking Industry [2028] to Exhibit Exponential Growth | Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

List of Key Companies in Freight Trucking Market & Trucking Industry are Canadian National, P. Moller Maersk, CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM, DHL Paket GmbH, Deutsche Post, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corporation, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Saia Motor Freight Line

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freight trucking market size is expected to emerge due to the rising demand for door-to-door transport facilities during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in an upcoming report titled, "Freight Trucking Market, 2021-2028". Freight trucking includes heavy-duty trucks for transporting goods and cargo to long distances. People are inclining towards home delivery services that raise the market's demand. Gradually rising import/export activities to distribute the goods globally are expected to drive the market in coming years.

Report Coverage:

The report for the Freight Trucking Market & Trucking Industry highlights detailed research on new advancements implemented in the industry to bolster market development and gain lucrative opportunities to improve service demands. New services and products introduced by key players in major countries are discussed further in this report to analyze the company's business development strategies. The competitors' number of products and services are assessed to understand the potential scope for developing market performance in emerging competition.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/freight-trucking-market-105069


Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Urbanization to Bolster Market Growth

The global freight trucking market growth is anticipated to develop because of the rising demands for home delivery services during the forecast period. Rising adoption towards e-commerce platforms is expected to improve product demand and utilization of transport services. Gradually developing urbanization is anticipated to stimulate market growth in the coming years. Improving transportation capacity and technological advancements will likely improve product performance and increase service demand. In contrast, high costs and government regulations are likely to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.


Segments:

  • By type, the market is divided into a flatbed truck, refrigerated truck, truck trailer, and lorry truck.

  • On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, defense, chemicals, energy & mining, industrial & manufacturing, and oil & gas.

  • Based on the distance covered, the market is segmented into 50 miles or less, 51-100 miles, 101-200 miles, 201-500 miles, and above 501 miles.

  • By cargo type, the market is categorized into oil & diesel, dry bulk goods, postal, and others.

  • Finally, by geography, the market is separated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/freight-trucking-market-105069


Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Increasing Import/Export Activities

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the most prominent global Freight Trucking Market & Trucking Industry share during the projected period. Rapidly growing industrialization in emerging countries is expected to drive the market. Increasing import/export practices in emerging economies allows it to expand its global reach. The growing presence and usage of online shopping and door-to-door services are anticipated to maintain dominance in the market.

North America is anticipated to improve its global share during the projected period as trucking is the most commonly used transportation service in the region to deliver cargo, goods, commodities, and services. The presence of major key players and technological developments are anticipated to improve the market performance.


COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions on Transport Services to Hinder Market Growth

Restrictions imposed by the government due to rapid virus spread restrict the market growth. The red alert regions have halted manufacturing and production industries, affecting industrial transportation services globally. Import and export activities were delayed for longer in highly affected countries, and businesses were affected due to a lack of transportation services. These restrictions and regulations slowed market growth during the pandemic period.


Quick Buy - Freight Trucking Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105069


Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)


Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Launch New Services to Maintain Market Position

Key players plan to launch a new product range and services to improve performance. Creating strategic alliances and partnerships allows businesses to enhance their performance by acquiring global market share. These strategies enable key players to develop business reach and ensure high productivity.


List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Freight Trucking:

  • Canadian National (Canada)

  • P. Moller Maersk (Denmark)

  • CEVA Logistics (France)

  • CMA CGM (France)

  • DHL Paket GmbH (Germany)

  • Deutsche Post (Germany)

  • Estes Express Lines (U.S.)

  • FedEx Corporation (U.S.)

  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Saia Motor Freight Line (U.S.)


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/freight-trucking-market-105069


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Juggling act: Rams O'Connell game planning and looking ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O'Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to keep the focus on the immediate task at hand. O'Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O'Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discu

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Golden Wüst: Dutch star makes history with 6th Olympic title

    BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst skated into the record books Monday at the Beijing Games, becoming the first athlete to claim individual gold medals at five different Olympics. The 35-year-old Wüst already was the most decorated speedskater in Winter Olympic history when she added to her haul with a victory in the 1,500 meters. That gave the Dutch star a dozen medals overall, a collection she started gathering in her debut at the 2006 Turin Games. But what made this one really stand out was the color.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras honed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skies and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms re

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t