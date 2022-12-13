Freight Technologies’ Platform Fr8App Integrates with FourKites®, Significantly Increasing Capability to Provide Track and Trace to Key Enterprise Customers

Freight App, Inc.

Fr8App provides real time track and trace in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada through its platform to companies currently using FourKites®

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT), (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company based on its custom-developed Fr8App platform which is powered by AI and machine learning that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the United States-Mexico-Canada (NAFTA) region, discloses its integration with FourKites®, a leading supply chain visibility platform in the U.S.



With this integration, Fr8App's platform can send automatic locations to the FourKites®'s New Unified Customer Interface so that enterprise companies using the new FourKites®'s product are able to receive real time locations from drivers using Fr8App.

“A leader in track and trace in the U.S., FourKites® is used by many enterprise companies and some of our current customers. With this integration we empower our Fr8Radar product, making the track and trace monitoring process more efficient for our customers currently using FourKites®'s monitoring system,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech. “By integrating with Fr8App, FourKites® has validated our services and increased our access to new, large customers. We believe this alliance will be a long-term revenue driver and we look forward to reporting on our progress.”

About FourKites®

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.8 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites® combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,100 of the world’s most recognized brands — including nine of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Fr8Tech, Nasdaq: FRGT) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com

