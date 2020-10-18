Freida Pinto Birthday Special: Acing the Subtle Art of Minimalist Elegance That Is Rare, Chic and the Most Complicated Skill!

The Mumbai bred girl's debut in the Indian drama Slumdog Millionaire (2008) catapulted her to unfathomed realms of fame. She went on to add brilliance to her repertoire with Trishna (2011), Immortals (2011), Girl Rising (2013), Desert Dancer (2014), Guerrilla (2017), Love Sonia (2018) and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018). A lesser-known figure in mainstream Indian cinema, Freida has earmarked a sweet spot of working in big-budget Hollywood blockbusters alongside smart independent films. She has been attributed to have smashed the stereotypical image of an Indian woman in foreign films. Additionally, Freida promotes humanitarian causes and is vocal about women's empowerment. Allowing her work to speak volumes about her, Freida has adopted this vibe to her off-screen style as well. Trends don't affect her as she goes on to tap on a style niche that's minimal chic and contemporary but also classy and ladylike. An accompanying glam that celebrates her natural complexion is an added charm. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments.

For the 13th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Freida Pinto appeared in a promotional campaign flaunted a floral three-piece suit from Dolce & Gabbana with Sarah Flint gold sandals, Eriness Jewelry and Lilou Jewelry, wavy hair and subtle nude makeup.

The 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party saw Freida stun in an emerald Galia Lahav velvet pouffe-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit, Tacori jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Textured wavy hair and bold glossy glam completed her look.

For the world premiere of Only during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, Freida kept it monochrome chic in a Cinq à Sept ‘Penelope’ gown with Chopard jewels, a white Edie Parker, minimal glam and sleek hair.

Mixing pastels with polka dots, Freida attended the first Social Justice Summit wearing a chic suit from Petar Petrov’s Resort 2020 with black Ann Taylor shoes, jewels from Graziela Gems, EFFY, Rachel Katz and Anita Ko. Minimal glam accompanied.

