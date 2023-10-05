Is Freiburg vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

The Hammers face Freiburg in Germany (Getty Images)

Freiburg welcome West Ham to Germany for a Europa League Group A fixture.

The two sides will hope to continue strong starts to their continental campaigns - Freiburg were impressive in a 3-2 win at Olympiakos, while West Ham overcame Backa Topola.

David Moyes’s men ended a rough run in the Premier League with a solid performance against Sheffield United at the weekend, and would take a significant step towards progressing with a win away from home.

But Freiburg, though short of goals, have made an encouraging start in the Bundesliga and will hope to take control of the group.

When is Freiburg vs West Ham?

Freiburg vs West Ham is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 5 October at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 5pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Yannik Keitel went off after just 20 minutes of Freiburg’s weekend win against Augsburg, and would appear unlikely for involvement. Manager Christian Streich has used both a back-four and a back-three this season.

West Ham have Edson Alvarez back available after the former Ajax midfielder served a competition suspension in his new club’s Group A opener. Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski should feature having lost his place as first choice to Alphonse Areola, but Aaron Cresswell is out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Freiburg XI: Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Schmidt; Hofler, Eggestein; Doan, Sallai, Grifo; Holer.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Paqueta; Kudus, Ings, Benrahma..

Prediction

A draw. Freiburg 1-1 West Ham.