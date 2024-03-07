Freiburg vs West Ham: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h results, odds today

Freiburg welcome West Ham to the Europa Stadion-Park for the second time this season tonight - this time, in the Europa League knockouts.

The Hammers twice beat their last-16 opponents in the group stage and wrapped up the opening phase of the competition with a victory against the Germans, raising fresh hope for David Moyes after a productive week.

While there are still those who doubt the Scot in what could be his final season in charge of the club, wins over Brentford and Everton in the space of six days have steadied the ship somewhat.

So good in Europe for most of his time in charge, Moyes has another great chance of delivering more success on the continental front this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Freiburg vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time today, Thursday 7 March, 2024.

The Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg will host.

Where to watch Freiburg vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.45pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! West Ham reporter Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis.

Freiburg vs West Ham team news

Freiburg XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer

Subs: Muller, Uphoff, Szalai, Weisshaupt, Keitel, Kubler, Adamu, Muslija, Philipp, Makengo, Rohl, Gregortisch

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Ings, Johnson, Phillips, Antonio, Mubama, Earthy, Anang, Orford, Casey

Fabianski is expected to return for West Ham (Getty Images)

Freiburg vs West Ham prediction

Freiburg have hit something of a slump in terms of home form, failing to win any of their last three Bundesliga games. Having already been beaten twice by a West Ham team who have hit form recently, an away win looks the most likely outcome.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Freiburg wins: 0

Draws: 0

West Ham wins: 2

Freiburg vs West Ham latest odds

Freiburg to win: 31/20

Draw: 12/5

West Ham to win: 17/10

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.