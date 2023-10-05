Freiburg vs West Ham: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

West Ham are tonight in action in the early evening Europa League kick-off away to Freiburg.

Both teams got their Group A campaigns underway with a victory as the Hammers came from behind to down Backa Topola while Freiburg left it late to win at Olympiacos.

It has been a solid start to the season for the German side, bar last month’s 5-0 hammering away to Stuttgart, as they look to improve on last year’s run to the last-16 of the Europa League.

Similarly, West Ham are in the top half of the Premier League and look well set to stay there after easing past Sheffield United last time out.

With this likely their toughest test of the group stage, David Moyes’ side then face Newcastle on the weekend in what could prove a pivotal week in judging their early-season fortunes.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Freiburg vs West Ham is scheduled for a 5.45pm BST kick-off today, Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The match will take place at Europa-Park Stadion in Germany.

Where to watch Freiburg vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Freiburg vs West Ham team news

Michail Antonio is missing for the Hammers, having not flown to Germany.

Mohammed Kudus could again get an outing in the cups while Aaron Cresswell is the only confirmed injury absentee.

Freiburg could keep faith with the team that has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, featuring a back three.

Nicolas Hofler should return to the side while serving a domestic suspension. Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are unavailable but attacker Michael Gregoritsch made his comeback from injury on the weekend.

Freiburg vs West Ham prediction

This match promises to be an even affair, as the side sat eighth in the Bundesliga face the side sat seventh in the Premier League.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs in a competitive match, however they did meet in 1924 when the Hammers became the first team to visit Germany after the First World War.

