Frei, Gallese up to task as Sounders, Orlando City tie 0-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's Stefan Frei finished with three saves for his league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season and Pedro Gallese saved two shots as Orlando City played the Sounders to a scoreless tie on Saturday night.

Seattle (8-7-5) improves to 2-0-2 all-time at home against Orlando City (7-5-7).

The Sounders were coming off a 1-0 loss to defending champion Los Angeles FC on Wednesday after Frei conceded a first-minute goal. Seattle hadn't conceded a goal in the first minute of a match since the New York Red Bulls pulled off the feat in September of 2014.

Orlando City improves to 3-0-6 in its last nine road matches against Western Conference opponents. The club picked up its first win over the Sounders with a 3-2 victory last August, rallying from two goals down. Prior to its unbeaten run, Orlando City was 0-10-2 on the road against the West.

Orlando City returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Seattle will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

