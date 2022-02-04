Freezing temperatures and icy roads from winter storm stick around North Texas into Friday

Although most of the harsh weather and its precipitation in North Texas are nearing an end into Friday, icy roads and a demand for power remain concerns amid the 2020 Texas freeze.

Road conditions

Most of Texas by Friday morning was reporting icy and snow filled roads, according to DriveTexas, which provides updates to highway conditions from TxDot.

Significant road closures in Tarrant County include the TEXpass lanes of IH 820 which are expected to reopen by Monday morning.

“MAIN LANES not affected. Entrance Ramp closed,” TxDot said. “All lanes of the eastbound and westbound I-820 TEXpress lanes from I-35W to the I-820/SH, 121/SH, 183 interchange are closed due to the winter weather storm. This includes the entrance to the TEXpress lanes.”

Our crews continue to work around the clock to treat and clear the highways. Stay alert, stay home if you can, and drive to conditions if you must travel. pic.twitter.com/B9Q5IxwwFL — @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) February 4, 2022

EB I-30 at Summit was shut down as of 4:22 a.m. because of a car crash, TxDot Fort Worth reported on Twitter, advising commuters to use an alternate route.

All of the lanes on EB I-30 at Cherry, near Fort Worth, closed around 10:30 p.m. because of a crash. The area was cleared by 12:30 a.m.

Winter storm impacts MedStar call times? Travel times slightly longer due to road conditions and suspension of light and siren responses. But additional staff on duty and North Texans not driving helped mitigate day 2 responses! THANK YOU!! #EMS pic.twitter.com/sYagNY6U1E — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) February 4, 2022

The Fort Worth Police Department said it didn’t respond to any major accident overnight.

“We did have East Bound I30 closed for a while because a few 18 wheelers couldn’t make it up the hill near Ridgmar mall,” a spokesperson from the department said around 5:30 a.m. “We are currently working a single 18 wheeler jack knifed at 2001 W Frwy at the entrance to Chisolm Trail Pkwy, but no injuries I’m aware of.”

Cars spin out on an icy section of University Drive during a winter storm Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Fort Worth.

Power outages and demand

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s electrical grid, reported that conditions confirmed there was enough power available to meet the current demand for electricity in the state.

ERCOT said that its emergency level 1, which contains a risk of controlled outages, occurs when reserve levels drop below 2,300 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. Friday morning, reserve levels were around 7,600 MW.

From nearly 30,000 outages around 5 a.m. Thursday, Friday showed a significant improvement.

Oncor reported just over 8,000 customers affected, with 234 active outages, early morning Friday.

Tarrant County, around 5 a.m., only reported 436 outages, as Dallas County reported around 600.

Collin County, with 1,675, and Hunt County with nearly 3,700 outages, remained the most effected areas in North Texas as of Friday morning.

Friday forecast

The National Weather Service reported the possibility of occasional flurries before 8 a.m. as the day was expected to warm up a bit from a low of 20 degrees early morning up to a high of 31 later in the day.

A wind chill would keep the Fort Worth area feeling temperatures between 4 degrees and 14 degrees with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Later in the night temperatures are expected to drop to 12 degrees, with light winds from 5 to 10 mph after midnight.