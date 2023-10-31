After freezing start of week in North Texas, here’s when temps get back up to 70 degrees

After a freezing start to the week, things will warm up in North Texas with highs in 70s by the weekend.

Temperatures Monday were in the mid to upper 40s, but are expected to warm slightly Tuesday to the 50s, said Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

By Tuesday evening, trick-or-treaters out for Halloween night will need to bundle up as temperatures are expected to dip into the high 30s and low 40s. Overnight and into early Wednesday, some parts of North Texas are likely to record their first freeze of the season.

“Probably a good part of Tarrant County in the western side of the Metroplex is going to actually have temperatures below freezing,” Bradshaw said.

After a chilly first few days of the week, a gradual warm up will commence Thursday. By this weekend, highs will be in the 70s and 80s! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/P7cLhZMgSf — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 30, 2023

But don’t fret, the weather will already start climbing to warmer temperatures by Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be in the mid 50s, followed by lower 60s on Thursday, Bradshaw said. On Friday, North Texans can anticipate sunny skies and temperatures approaching 70 degrees.

Along with the warm weather ahead, rain chances are pretty slim for the next week, Bradshaw said. By this weekend, the weather is shaping up to be even sunnier and warmer.

“Actually a beautiful weekend,” Bradshaw said. “Highs in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies.”