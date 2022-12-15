Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place as storm hits much of southern Ontario

TORONTO — A large swath of southern Ontario is under weather warnings as a winter storm descends on the province, with freezing rain this morning expected to give way this afternoon to heavy snowfall.

The snow is expected to make for a messy afternoon commute in the Greater Toronto Area, as Environment Canada places areas east of the city under snowfall warnings where it's advising against non-essential travel.

The agency says the low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. is expected to hit southwestern Ontario this morning, with freezing rain warnings in place from Hamilton to London.

Snowfall forecasted to start around noon in Toronto could dump up to 15 centimetres on parts of the city by early tonight, when it’s expected to taper off to flurries or drizzling rain.

School boards in York, Peel and Halton have cancelled school buses, while GO Transit and Pearson International Airport both told passengers to check ahead for possible weather-related disruptions.

The storm is expected to move eastward dumping up to 20 centimetres of snow on areas along Lake Ontario's north shore before landing in Ottawa tonight, where Environment Canada is forecasting up to 25 centimetres of accumulated snow by Saturday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press