Freezing fog to cause disruption as forecasters predict an end to the cold snap

Freezing fog across parts of Britain could cause travel disruption for commuters this morning during the cold snap.

Clear skies will bring another sharp frost, and some dense freezing fog will form across the East Midlands, East Anglia and the South East.

The cold temperatures are set to stick around before most areas return to normal conditions on Tuesday.

Check the weather forecast where you are

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said temperatures are soon expected to climb across the whole of the UK.

"We're starting to lose the risk of fog and temperatures are generally around where they should be.

"We'll probably lose the really hard frosts. In terms of ice and snow, it certainly looks like we're over the worst.

"We've got to keep an eye on the risk of fog generally this cold spell, although the main hazards from it look like they are beginning to diminish."

On Sunday, a yellow weather warning was put in in place with Yorkshire down to East Anglia seeing the densest fog.