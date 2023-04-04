Freezer Market Sale to Attain USD 20.1 Billion by 2031; North America to Hold Largest Share Due to Food Safety Awareness and Smart Appliance Demand Says Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research

Manufacturers are focusing on research and development to develop cutting-edge features, freezer designs, and technologies, which is anticipated to drive the global freezer market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global freezer market was valued at US$ 13.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 20.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2031.



Increase in the number of restaurants & hotels and expansion of the food & beverage industry are anticipated to propel demand for freezers during the forecast period. In general, food products are kept and preserved in freezers. Rapid urbanization is likely to drive market demand for freezers.

Growing concerns about food waste and food safety is likely create attractive opportunities for key industry participants. Companies are investing on R&D to build advanced freezer designs, technologies, and features. This is expected to make manufacturers stand out from their rivals and draw in clients who are interested in the latest products.

Freezers are used to preserve food as well as other perishable products at extremely low temperatures. These are available in a range of styles and sizes, such as built-in freezers, upright freezers, and chest freezers. Several food producers and retailers utilize freezers to extend the life of processed and chilled nutritious items.

In order to maintain a temperature at or below freezing point, freezers use refrigerant and compressor to extract heat from inside of the freezer and then release it outside. Moreover, these include insulation to stop external heat from getting inside the freezer.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on recent freezer market forecast, the commercial application segment is expected to lead the global industry in the next few years. Increase in demand for freezers in shopping centers, hypermarkets, and supermarkets is likely to drive market development. Furthermore, surge in disposable income of people and expansion of food & beverage industry are projected to propel the segment.





The chest freezer segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share between 2023 and 2031. Chest freezers are far more affordable than other freezers. Majority of chest freezers have rectangular designs, with an upward-hinging top. The segment is driven by increase in consumption of frozen food items, as chest freezers are primarily designed and developed to store frozen food in bulk.



Global Freezer Market: Growth Drivers

The COVID-19 outbreak induced customers to purchase more frozen food items. Individuals started using frozen meals as a fast and easy alternative, as people spent more time at home. This has increased demand for freezers, as consumers require more capacity to store frozen food goods. Hence, surge in frozen food consumption is anticipated to bolster business growth in the next few years.





Increase in public awareness about the need to preserve food quality is projected to augment the freezer market size. Surge in demand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adopting energy-efficient products is anticipated to drive market development. Rapid growth of the food and beverage industry is expected to increase market demand for freezers in the near future. Increasing number of food-producing businesses are utilizing freezers. Furthermore, rise in urban as well as working population is expected to propel industry growth. Emergence of more ice cream shops and bars are encouraging use of freezers to store cold beverages and ice creams.





Freezers have increasingly incorporated Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the past few years. IoT-enabled freezers provide data analysis, control, and remote monitoring, and thus offer a multitude of benefits to both buyers and producers. Manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D of novel technologies in order to increase market share. For uniform and multidirectional cooling, the Haier Group provides a 360-degree airflow + twin fan approach. The technique keeps the food in the freezer fresh for prolonged period and enables cool air to circulate across the refrigerator.



Global Freezer Market: Regional Landscape

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global freezers market between 2023 and 2031. Increase in demand for smart appliances, rise in aware about food safety, and surge in disposable income are likely to drive the freezer market in the region.





Other important markets for freezers include Europe and Asia Pacific. Increase in online grocery shopping and e-commerce; and growth of the food & beverage industry are projected to fuel market growth in these regions.



Key Points from TOC:

Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Technology Overview

5.5. Key Market Indicators

5.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Value Chain Analysis

5.9. Global Freezer Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2031

5.9.1. Market Value Projection (US$ Mn)

5.9.2. Market Volume Projection (Thousand Units)

6. Global Freezer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Freezer Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 – 2031

6.1.1. Chest Freezer

6.1.2. Upright Freezer

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type

7. Global Freezer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity

7.1. Freezer Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Capacity, 2017 – 2031

7.1.1. Below 200L

7.1.2. 200L - 300L

7.1.3. 300L - 500L

7.1.4. Above 500L

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Capacity

TOC Continued……

Global Freezer Market: Key Players

BSH Home Appliances Group (Siemens AG)

Hitachi Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

Haier Group

Global Freezer Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Chest Freezer

Upright Freezer

Others



Capacity

Below 200L

200L - 300L

300L - 500L

Above 500L

Door

1 Door

2 Door

3 Door

4 Door

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



