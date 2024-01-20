Can You Freeze Egg Bites For Later?

egg bites on white plate - Melissa Johnson

Egg bites, egg muffins, or mini egg souffles, as they're named in this recipe from developer Melissa Johnson — whatever you want to call the dish, it makes for a quick, easy, and protein-rich breakfast or snack. While some restaurants and cafes, including Starbucks, cook their egg bites via the sous vide method, there's no need to own such a pricey gadget just to make this dish. Johnson simply bakes her eggs in a muffin pan, although other recipes may call for putting the pan in a water bath. As for the ingredients, all you need to do is beat up a bunch of eggs (Johnson adds extra whites to hers while omitting the yolks, and using whites alone is another option if you want to go low-fat) and then stir in mix-ins like cheese, onions, or bacon.

Of course, egg bites wouldn't be such a convenient breakfast option if you had to whip up a fresh batch every time you wanted to eat them. Johnson says the ones in her recipe can be refrigerated for several days, but notes that they can also be frozen for a much longer period. (Indefinitely, according to the USDA, although the quality may drop off after some time.)

Here's How To Freeze And Reheat Your Egg Bites

To freeze egg bites, you'll first need to let them cool down. Freezing still-warm food is a big mistake since it tends to result in condensation forming inside the packaging which, in turn, will solidify into ice crystals. When the egg bites thaw, this icy cap will melt and make them soggy, so don't skip the cooling step. Once the eggs are room temperature, arrange them on a plate, spaced out so they're not touching, and put them into the freezer naked. When they're frozen solid, transfer them to freezer bags or tubs for long-term storage. Flash-freezing ensures that the eggs won't stick together so you can remove just one or two for reheating.

When you want to eat an egg bite or two, or even heat up a whole batch, there are two ways you can go about it. The first, and easiest, method is to take them straight from the freezer and pop them in the microwave for a minute or so — start with 30 seconds, then go from there if they're not warm enough. If you're concerned about achieving optimal texture and have the time to spare, though, you may want to thaw the egg bites before reheating. Thawed egg bites can also be reheated in the oven (this is the second method mentioned, in case you're counting). About 10 minutes at 350 F should work, and this is a convenient way to heat an entire batch.

