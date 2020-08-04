Freetouch™ Launches Smartphone-Based Contactless Interaction Solution for Public Touchscreens

Freetouch makes shared touchscreens contactless

Freetouch turns a smartphone into a trackpad for contactless remote control of touchscreens. Users simply snap a QR code to connect to a shared display.

First-of-its-kind software enables instantaneous and anonymous remote control of interactive kiosks, payment stations and digital exhibits



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the impact of COVID-19 on businesses around the world, Freetouch™ is today announcing a new patent pending product that enables anyone with a smartphone to remotely interact with shared touchscreens. Freetouch eliminates the need for physical contact with kiosks, ATMs, and other interactive displays.

Shared touchscreens have become more than a potential health and safety risk. With the world adapting to a new pandemic reality, there is a critical need for an immediate and easy upgrade to enable the safe use of existing shared displays, from wayfinding and ordering kiosks, to ticketing and payment stations, to museum interactives and educational experiences.

Freetouch adds a visible cursor overlay to existing PC applications, effectively turning a smartphone into a trackpad for contactless remote control of touchscreens. Users simply snap a QR code to connect to a shared display. No app download or registration is required, and the user’s information remains secure and anonymous. A highly responsive and intuitive interface lets users click, drag and scroll and perform multi-touch gestures safely on their own device to interact with touchscreen applications.

A wide variety of businesses that depend on touchscreens for optimal customer experience, like the Reagan Ranch Center , are struggling with the question of how to re-open safely while preserving customer experience. President Reagan’s home for 25 years and the Western White House during the height of the Cold War, the Center is dedicated to sharing the history of the Reagan’s time there with the general public and students, including unique stories and artifacts not found anywhere else. They recently installed Freetouch for their 3,500 square foot gallery, which features seven touchscreen-based interactives and hosts visitors from around the world.

"I can’t believe how easy Freetouch was to both install and to use,” said Andrew Coffin, Executive Director. “Our touchscreens were fully contactless in minutes, and the user experience is faster and more seamless than I imagined was possible."

360 Chicago , the observation deck located at the top of the iconic John Hancock Building in Chicago, IL, recently reopened to the public with enhanced safety measures in place. Touch-based interactives are front-and-center for visitors, providing detailed information about the panoramic views.

"Freetouch protects the significant investment we've made in our digital visitor experience by providing an elegant, contactless interface for our interactive experiences," said General Manager, Nichole Benolken. "We will be able to keep our touchscreens operational rather than power them off, and that helps us to maintain the quality of the experience for our guests."

The idea for Freetouch was born out of countless conversations with clients concerned about their current touch-based installations. Current potential solutions include gestural interfaces which require complex hardware and software changes and are difficult for users to learn and operate. Freetouch is designed to be a frictionless 'set-and-forget' solution that can be installed in minutes and mastered in seconds.

“We’ve determined that the best solution to address this challenge must be intuitive and frictionless for a business’ customers and visitors, without a steep learning curve like gestural input or an obstacle like an app download,” said Darren David, Freetouch Founder & CEO. “It should be incredibly easy to install and maintain, obviating the need for new hardware purchases, content development, or software programming, and 100% contactless without requiring expensive and wasteful PPE or other consumables. We've designed Freetouch to meet all of those criteria. All that’s needed is a quick software install, internet connectivity, and a subscription to our service.”

According to David, Freetouch will provide a low barrier-to-entry and high ROI for companies, organizations, and attractions needing to immediately provide a contactless interaction option for their physical audiences.

Businesses interested in learning more about Freetouch should visit getfreetouch.com

About Freetouch™

Freetouch enables contactless interaction with shared touchscreens from any smartphone. Simply install the controller software on any PC with internet connectivity — no additional hardware required. End users scan an onscreen QR code with their smartphone to connect to and interact with the display in front of them. The solution is designed for immediate use by retail, banking, hospitality, museum, food service, and entertainment industries — anywhere touchscreens are part of the customer or operational experience.

Freetouch was conceived and developed by San Francisco-based Stimulant , an award-winning experience design agency that has been developing touch-based applications for nearly 15 years. Freetouch is committed to making interactive installations safer to use through advanced contactless technologies.

