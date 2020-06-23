Freestyle Acquires ‘Divos!’; Docs ‘The Prison Within’ & ‘Superhuman’ Find Homes; Random Media Takes ‘Opus Of An Angel’ – Film Deal Briefs

Click here to read the full article.

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S. rights to Divos!, a high school comedy directed by Ryan Patrick Bartley. It will bow day and date on digital and DVD on July 14. Matt Steele penned the script and stars as Ricky Redmond, a self-proclaimed “Broadway Legend” who is forced to share the spotlight with the school’s star athlete (Brundidge) in the high school musical. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nicole Sullivan, Jayson Bernard, Jason Stuart and Jake Busey also star in the ensemble. “There’s always that one kid who takes the school play way too seriously,” said Steele. “Divos! is for those kids whose year is made or broken the day the cast list is posted.” Steele also produces with Bernard, Roberto Rosario Jr., Bartley, Javier Montoya, Maria Capp and Kristi Kilday.

The Prison Within, the justice system reform documentary directed by Katherin Hervey that won an award at this year’s Santa Barbara Film Festival, has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures. It will be released August 25 on VOD and home video. Narrated by Hill Harper, the film from Hervey, a former Los Angeles Public Defender and volunteer prison college instructor who was granted unprecedented access inside San Quentin Prison, tells some of the stories of men incarcerated for murder, and shows off their redemption and healing. It reveals the systemic injustices that perpetuate cycles of violence and trauma, and attempts to lays a path to reconcile the mass incarceration crisis.

Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible, a documentary that seeks to offer proof of individuals with extra-sensory powers, has been acquired by 1091. It will bow worldwide on demand and VOD on July 14. Futurist and the documentary’s producer-host Caroline Cory is joined by the likes of Corey Feldman, Naomi Grossman, Robert Picardo, Michael Dorn, Karina Smirnoff and Rachele Brooke Smith along with scientists Tom Campbell, Dean Radin, Rudolph Schild, Glen Rein and Jim Gimzewski, as the film provides never-before-seen demonstrations of psi phenomena for the first time in a documentary format.

Random Media has acquired worldwide rights to Ali Zamani’s Opus of an Angel, a drama starring William McNamara, Cindy Pickett, Jamison Newlander and newcomer Kaylynn Kubeldis. A July 28 on-demand and digital release is planned. Written by Shahram Zargari and Zamani, the film centers on Stephen (McNamara), who is taking a sentimental tour of Los Angeles a year after tragic events cost him everything. His plan is to commit suicide until a chance encounter with Maria (Kubeldis), a blind girl who is lost and wandering the city. He begins to question whether their encounter was mere coincidence or divine intervention.

