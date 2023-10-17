FREENOW pledges £1 per ride to help save the UK's live music venues

((Alamy/PA))

The taxi app FREENOW has just announced the return of an initiative in which £1 from every ride will go towards supporting grassroots live music venues.

Called Ride for Music, the campaign aims to raise more than £200,000 to help prop up spaces around the country that are struggling because of the cost of living crisis, focusing on venues that are less likely to receive support from other funds.

Collaborating with Music Venue Trust (MVT), a charity which works to "protect, secure and improve" Britain's small live venues, the scheme will allow FREENOW riders to 'opt in' to during their trips, and in doing will send £1 of their ride cost to the charity (at no extra cost).

Independent venues around the country have been struggling in the wake of the ongoing financial crisis: according to MVT, 16 per cent of the country's grassroots spaces had to close down last year. People are generally seeing less live music, and spending less when they do venture out.

FREENOW is collaborating with Music Venue Trust to raise £200,000 for Britain's struggling independent venues (Handout)

The new initiative has been heralded by celebrities and musicians, including writer and presenter Amy Lamé and Ed Sheeran: "Like so many musicians, I started out playing in grassroots music venues. They are such a vital part of the music ecosystem," said Sheeran. "I applaud the Ride for Music campaign and hope it raises loads of money for Music Venue Trust, who work tirelessly to both protect and promote these wonderful spaces."

All the money raised as part of Ride for Music will go to MVT's ongoing Pipeline Investment Fund, which has already raised £250,000 and helped 62 venues. This is the second year that FREENOW and Music Venue Trust are collaborating on this venue-boosting project: in 2022 the initiative raised enough money to financially back the gigs of 120 independent artists that took place at 60 venues around the country.

"The Ride for Music initiative from FREENOW gives every music fan in the UK an incredible opportunity to play a role in directly supporting grassroots music venues," said Mark Davyd, MVT's founder and CEO. "It’s exactly the type of joined up, creative thinking that we need to tackle the crisis facing our grassroots sector.”

Michelle de Maat, FREENOW's head of marketing said: "By contributing to the resilience of these vital spaces during such challenging times, we aim to ensure that the stages remain lit, and artists have a place to showcase their talent. Ultimately, this supports our users, drivers and all those who rely on these exceptional venues and a thriving nightlife throughout the country.”