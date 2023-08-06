freenet AG Just Missed EPS By 8.9%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that freenet AG (ETR:FNTN) released its second-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.8% to €21.22 in the past week. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of €632m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 8.9% to hit €0.21 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, freenet's 13 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €2.60b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 161% to €1.44. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €2.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.47 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at €28.81, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values freenet at €33.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €23.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2023 compared to the historical decline of 4.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 1.5% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately freenet is expected to see its revenue affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that freenet's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €28.81, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

