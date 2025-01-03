Freeman's 30 lead James Madison over Southern Miss 83-72

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mark Freeman's 30 points led James Madison over Southern Miss 83-72 on Thursday night.

Freeman shot 9 for 16 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). AJ Smith scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Eddie Ricks III shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-1) were led in scoring by Andre Curbelo, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Cobie Montgomery added 12 points for Southern Miss. Christian Watson had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. James Madison hosts Arkansas State and Southern Miss goes on the road to play Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press