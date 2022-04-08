Freeman reaches 3 times, scores in Dodgers debut, beats Rox

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman heads to first base after getting hit in the back by a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman heads to first base after getting hit in the back by a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron strikes out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    3/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron strikes out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant, left, greets Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw out the first pitch during ceremonies to mark the regular-season home opener of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant, left, greets Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw out the first pitch during ceremonies to mark the regular-season home opener of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    5/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant pops out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    6/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant pops out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith tosses the ball to first baseman Freddie Freeman to put out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    7/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith tosses the ball to first baseman Freddie Freeman to put out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    8/8

    Dodgers Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman heads to first base after getting hit in the back by a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron strikes out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant, left, greets Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw out the first pitch during ceremonies to mark the regular-season home opener of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant pops out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith tosses the ball to first baseman Freddie Freeman to put out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAT GRAHAM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Freddie Freeman
    Freddie Freeman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kris Bryant
    Kris Bryant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Walker Buehler
    Walker Buehler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored a run in his Dodgers debut, helping Walker Buehler and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 Friday in a season opener.

Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth.

The first baseman and 2020 NL MVP signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles after leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series championship last season.

Colorado’s big offseason acquisition, Kris Bryant, had a double and a walk but struck out against Craig Kimbrel with a runner on to end the game. Bryant agreed to a seven-year, $182 million to be a big bat in the top of the order.

With or without Freeman and Bryant, this remains clear: The Dodgers have dominated the series. Los Angeles moved to 49-20 against the Rockies since 2018, which also just so happens to be the last time that Colorado won a home series against the Dodgers.

Buehler pretty much picked up right where he left off in 2021, getting the win in allowing two runs and four hits in five innings while striking out five. The All-Star righty is coming off a 16-4 season where he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting.

Kimbrel, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1, allowed an RBI double to Charlie Blackmon before striking out Bryant on a knuckle-curve to earn the save.

Gavin Lux had a two-run single as part of a five-run fourth inning — all with two outs — that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

That was plenty for Buehler, who ended his day by striking out C.J. Cron on a cutter with two runners on in the fifth.

Denver native Kyle Freeland started out strong before things went sideways in the fourth as he made his second opening-day start. The lefty allowed five runs over 3 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Colorado jumped out to a lead in the second courtesy of contributions from two of their newest players. Randal Grichuk had an RBI grounder and José Iglesias hit a run-scoring single.

The Dodgers entered the season a plus-480 to win the World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Freeman appreciates being a big favorite.

“There’s one way you can embrace it, just go out there and try and win as many ball games as we can and get to October," Freeman said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said LHP Victor González was placed on the injured list after experiencing soreness in his elbow.

Rockies: LHP Lucas Gilbreath and RHP Robert Stephenson were both were recently placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

PERFECT STRIKE

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson delivered fastball right down the middle when he tossed out the first pitch to Bryant, who served as his catcher.

Wilson took the mound wearing a Rockies jersey with No. 3 on the back. His pitch received plenty of cheers from the sellout crowd of 48,627.

Wilson was once an infielder taken by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He hit .229 over two minor league seasons, before settling on football.

QUOTABLE

“It’s just a new uniform. Same game. But I’m excited to get going and get this next chapter of my career going.” — Freeman on making his Dodgers debut.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will throw right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Saturday, while the Rockies counter with All-Star righty Germán Márquez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Anderson with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets

    Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/07/2022

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/07/2022

  • Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

    A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment. Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. State law also allows lethal injection, but South Carolina has not been able to obtain the drugs to kill an inmate in the past several years, prompting the General Assembly in 2021 to pass a law including the firing squad so executions could being again.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.