Freeman leads Wolpack's offensive barrage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State wanted to get back to having fun.

The Wolfpack accomplished that and then some in an offensive outburst.

Allerik Freeman scored a career-high 25 points to help N.C. State beat Jacksonville 116-64 on Friday night.

Sam Hunt added 20 points and Torin Dorn had 16 for the Wolfpack (10-3), who registered their highest point total since a 120-71 victory over UNC Asheville on Dec. 20, 1995.

N.C. State was coming off a loss to UNC Greensboro and a win over Robert Morris in which it struggled for much of the game.

''We made that a point of emphasis to make sure we have fun,'' N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly said. ''Because in turn, that's going to have us playing harder and playing for each other. The end result works out pretty well.''

N.C. State scored on its first eight possessions to take control and pulled away with a 24-2 run late in the first half.

The Wolfpack shot 57.5 percent from the field and made a school-record 19 3-pointers on 38 attempts.

Beverly had 15 points and 11 assists, Omer Yurtseven scored 13 points and Abdul-Malik Abu had 11 points for the Wolfpack.

JD Notae scored 19 points to lead the Dolphins (4-10).

Tanner Rubio had 18 points and Damien Sears had 12 for Jacksonville, which lost for the sixth time in seven games.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The injury-depleted Dolphins were no match for the Wolfpack. Potential starters Aamahne Santos and Antwon Clayton have not played this season after getting hurt before the first game, and starters Jace Hogan and Devin Harris missed their second and third game in a row, respectively.

''If we don't play really, really well and really exact in games like this right now, we're going to have trouble,'' Jacksonville coach Tony Jasick said. ''You saw that tonight.''