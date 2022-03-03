FREEMAN GOLD COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQX

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and will commence trading today under its existing symbol of "FMANF". Freeman is upgrading to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. In addition, the common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FMAN".

Freeman Gold Corp. (CNW Group/Freeman Gold Corp.)
U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market is anticipated to provide improved liquidity, an enhanced trading experience for current and potential U.S. investors and expose the Company to a broader market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. It's data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. The innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Freeman Gold Corp.

Freeman is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The project hosts a near surface, shallow, high grade oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Lemhi Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Company
William Randall
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the liquidity of the common shares of the Company in connection with graduating to the OTCQX Market and the impact thereon and the Company's future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeman-gold-commences-trading-on-otcqx-301494427.html

SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c5004.html

