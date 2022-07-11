Freeman gets 4 hits, Dodgers roar back to sweep Cubs 11-9

GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
  Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, rounds third after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/4

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, rounds third after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, left, can't reach a ball hit for a two RBI single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner as Mookie Betts runs by during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/4

    APTOPIX Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, left, can't reach a ball hit for a two RBI single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner as Mookie Betts runs by during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman drops his bat as he hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/4

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman drops his bat as he hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/4

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, rounds third after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, left, can't reach a ball hit for a two RBI single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner as Mookie Betts runs by during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman drops his bat as he hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a pair of early five-run deficits to complete a stellar homestand with their seventh consecutive victory, 11-9 over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Trea Turner and Will Smith also drove in two runs apiece as the NL-leading Dodgers finished 10-1 on a homestand for the first time since 1980. Gavin Lux reached base four times while Los Angeles surged from behind to win its final home game before hosting Dodger Stadium's first All-Star Game in 42 years.

With a seventh straight win over the Cubs, the Dodgers swept their season series with Chicago for the first time in the venerable NL franchises' history. Los Angeles beat the Cubs for the 10th straight time overall, matching the longest winning streak in this rivalry since 1947, and swept a four-game series with Chicago at Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1965.

P.J. Higgins hit his first career grand slam during Chicago’s five-run first inning, and David Bote hit a three-run homer in the third to put the Cubs up 8-3.

But Chicago's bullpen again failed to contain Los Angeles' powerhouse lineup, blowing a lead for the third time in four games. Chicago finished 2-5 on its road trip and dropped to 0-7 at Dodger Stadium since throwing a combined no-hitter here last July 24.

Turner’s RBI single put the Dodgers up 9-8 after a six-run third inning in which Los Angeles sent 11 batters to the plate. The inning was extended when Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom botched a simple throw to first on Mookie Betts’ two-out grounder, allowing two runs to score.

Shortly after Freeman was left off the NL All-Star team, he got his 11th homer of the season in the sixth off Anderson Espinoza. The five-time All-Star added an RBI single in the seventh for his third four-hit game since joining the Dodgers this season.

Nelson Velazquez homered off $30 million left-hander David Price on the first pitch of the eighth for Chicago, but Brusdar Graterol escaped a two-on, nobody-out jam to end the inning. Graterol also pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

STARTING POORLY

Both starters were done early in a nearly four-hour game at Chavez Ravine.

Julio Urías' four-start winning streak ended when he lasted just two innings, and he matched his previous season high in runs allowed after the first six Chicago batters. The former 20-game winner's ERA went from 2.57 to 3.01 while he matched his shortest start of the season.

Drew Smyly yielded five hits and four runs in two-plus innings for Chicago during his first start since May 30. He spent the past month on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford then struggled on his 27th birthday, giving up Bote's first homer of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nick Madrigal felt tightness in his groin during his rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa. ... OF Jason Heyward (right knee inflammation) did light baseball activities.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney will throw a simulated game Tuesday on LA's road trip before taking a four-inning rehab assignment. He has pitched only once since April 17 due to shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: After a day off, Adrian Sampson (0-0, 2.91 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Baltimore to open a six-game homestand.

Dodgers: After a day off, Mitch White (1-1, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in St. Louis for a series opener against the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

