Freeland tosses 7 solid innings, Rockies beat Reds, 10-1

  • Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza reacts after scoring on a double by Brendan Rodgers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza reacts after scoring on a double by Brendan Rodgers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers follows the flight of his double to drive in three runs off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers follows the flight of his double to drive in three runs off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero, right, hugs first base coach Ronnie Gideon after notching his first hit in the major leagues, a single, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero, right, hugs first base coach Ronnie Gideon after notching his first hit in the major leagues, a single, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero follows through with his swing after connecting for his first hit in the major leagues, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer, in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero follows through with his swing after connecting for his first hit in the major leagues, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer, in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury tumbles over the rail for the third-base well while pursuing a pop foul off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury tumbles over the rail for the third-base well while pursuing a pop foul off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Cincinnati Reds catcher Mark Kolozsvary, left, fields a throw as Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza, right, scores on a double by Brendan Rodgers in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Cincinnati Reds catcher Mark Kolozsvary, left, fields a throw as Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza, right, scores on a double by Brendan Rodgers in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and the Colorado Rockies completed a series sweep of the struggling Cincinnati Reds 10-1 on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBIs and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies.

Freeland (1-3), who signed a five-year, $64-million extension on April 19, allowed a run and four hits against a Cincinnati team that is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Reds (3-19) have lost six straight and 17 of their last 18.

Brandon Drury homered and doubled for the Reds, who surpassed the 2018 team that started 4-18.

Cincinnati starter Reiver Sanmartín got only two outs before leaving after throwing 43 pitches. Sanmartín (0-4) gave up a two-run single to Grichuk and a two-run homer to Cron, his eighth. Rodgers had an RBI single and Sanmartín was done after loading the bases with two outs.

Sanmartín’s ERA ballooned to 13.78 after allowing six runs on six hits, walking two and committing a balk.

Reliever Buck Farmer came on and hit José Iglesias to complete the six-run first inning. Rodgers, who entered Sunday hitting .078, had a three-run double in the second to make it 9-0.

Drury hit his fourth homer of the season leading off the fifth and Grichuk led off the eighth with his third homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Jonathan India was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. It is the second time this season he has been placed on the IL for the same issue. He missed nine games from April 15-25. ... OF Jake Fraley was also placed on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation. Cincinnati recalled OF TJ Friedl and INF Alejo López to take India’s and Fraley’s spots on the roster.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (back soreness) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Friday but said Sunday morning that he may need more time to get healthier and isn’t rushing his return. ... OF/INF Garrett Hampson (right hand contusion) went 3 for 5 on Saturday in a rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque and is on track to return Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-4, 4.71) will try to bounce back from a six-walk start at San Diego when he starts at Milwaukee of Tuesday night.

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (0-1, 5.57) opens a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

