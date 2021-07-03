Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma sent to remand till July 9 under PMLA

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the charges of supplying confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers in exchange for remuneration, has been sent to remand till July 9.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana while granting remand said, "Considering the intricate nature of investigation required in the instant matter, I am of the opinion that custodial interrogation of accused is desirable. In view of the same, accused Rajeev Sharma is remanded to ED custody till July 9.

ED arrested Sharma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 1 and he was produced before a court on July 2.

According to the press statement issued by the ED, the agency initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Rajeev Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

ED stated that, during the investigation, it was revealed that Sharma had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of India.

ED also states that it was further revealed that cash for remuneration of the journalist and other unknown persons was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur based shell companies that were run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara.

Apart from cash, huge transactions were made with various Chinese companies and some other trading companies in India which are being examined.

"These Chinese companies were acting as a conduit for the Chinese Intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Rajeev Sharma indulged in criminal activities. Rajeev Sharma also received money through benami bank accounts in order to conceal his involvement in criminal activities," says ED.

Dr Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate with advocates Aditya Singh Jakhar and Amish Aggarwala appeared for Freelance Journalist in the case

Earlier, Delhi Police had arrested Rajeev Sharma under various sections of the IPC and Official Secrets Acts. Later, he was granted bail by Delhi High Court. (ANI)