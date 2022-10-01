Here’s Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule for 2022
October has arrived, bringing the official start of spooky season with it. And with that comes Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.
As expected, “Hocus Pocus” reigns supreme in the 31 Nights line-up of Halloween movies on Freeform in 2022 You can go back and watch the Kenny Ortega-directed film 13 times this month, after “Hocus Pocus 2” premieres on Disney+ on September 30.
Of course, a few other mainstays return to the programming block this year, including “Maleficent” and “Beetlejuice.”
You can check out the full schedule below.
Also Read:
‘Halloween Ends’ to Be Released Same Day in Theaters and on Peacock
Saturday, Oct. 1
7:00a/6:00c – Edward ScissorHands
9:10a/8:10c – The Witches (1990)
11:20a/10:20c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:25p/10:20c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:05p/2:05c – Hotel Transylvania
5:10p/4:10c – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus
9:25p/8:25c – Beetlejuice
11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)
9:10a/8:10c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
10:10a/9:10c – Halloweentown
12:15p/11:15c – Hotel Transylvania
2:20p/1:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:25p/3:25c – Maleficent
6:30p/5:30c – Beetlejuice
8:35p/7:35c – Hocus Pocus
10:45p/9:45c – Ghostbusters (2016)
Monday, Oct. 3
1:00p/12:00c – Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II
8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 4
11:30a/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:00p/1:00c – Ghostbusters II
4:30p/3:30c – Edward ScissorHands
7:00p/6:00c – Maleficent
9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus
12:00a/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Also Read:
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Gets Christmas 2023 Release Date
Wednesday, Oct. 5
12:00p/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
2:00p/1:00c – Madagascar
4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania
6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 6
11:00a/10:00c – Madagascar
1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania
3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After
7:00p/6:00c – Halloweentown
9:00p/8:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Friday, Oct. 7
10:30a/9:30c – Scared Shrekless
11:00a/10:00c – Shrek Forever After
1:00p/12:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
12:00a/11:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, Oct. 8
7:00a/6:00c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00a/7:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
10:00a/9:00c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:35p/1:35c – Ghostbusters II
5:05p/4:05c – Beetlejuice
7:10p/6:10c – Hocus Pocus
9:20p/8:20c – Maleficent
11:25p/10:25c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Also Read:
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Director Joachim Rønning on Angelina Jolie and Taking Over Franchises | Video
Sunday, Oct. 9
7:00a/6:00c – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30a/6:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:35a/8:35c – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters II
2:40p/1:40c – Beetlejuice
4:45p/3:45c – Hocus Pocus
6:55p/5:55c – Freeform Premiere Get Out
9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)
11:55p/10:55c – Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place
Monday, Oct. 10
11:30a/10:30c – A Quiet Place
1:40p/12:40c – Get Out
4:15p/3:15c – Halloween (2018)
6:50p/5:50c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day
9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 11
12:30p/11:30c – Maleficent
2:30p/1:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
5:00p/4:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Also Read:
‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner Reveals His Ideal Ending for the Series
Wednesday, Oct. 12
10:30a/9:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania
3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00p/4:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 13
10:30p/9:30c – Frankenweenie (2012)12:30p/11:30c – Edward Scissorhands
3:00p/2:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
6:00p/5:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
7:30p/6:30c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice
12:00a/11:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 14
10:30a/9:30c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:30p/12:00c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy
5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice
7:00p/6:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – Family Guy
Saturday, Oct. 15
7:00a/6:00c – Hook
10:15a/9:15c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
12:25p/11:25c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:25p/1:25c – Toy Story of TERROR!
2:55p/1:55c – Scared Shrekless
3:25p/2:25c – Shrek Forever After
5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus
7:40p/6:40c – Hotel Transylvania
9:45p/8:45c – Hotel Transylvania 2
11:50p/10:50c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, Oct. 16
7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10a/8:10c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10:45a/9:45c – Scared Shrekless
11:15a/10:15c – Shrek Forever After
1:20p/12:20c – Hotel Transylvania
3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus
9:50p/8:50c – Maleficent
11:55p/10:55c – The Witches
Also Read:
6 HBO Max Original Movies Quietly Removed From Streamer
Monday, Oct. 17
12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30p/1:30c – Ghostbusters II
5:05p/4:05c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Pop ‘N Knowledge Double Feature
7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 18
10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters II
3:30p/2:30c – Fright Night (2011)
6:00p/5:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
Pop ‘N Knowledge 9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 19
10:30a/9:30c – Fright Night (2011)
1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
4:00p/3:00c – Maleficent
6:00p/5:00c – Beetlejuice
8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Also Read:
‘The Simpsons’ Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Treehouse of Horror’ in 60 Seconds (Video)
Thursday, Oct. 20
11:00a/10:00c – The Witches (1990)
1:00p/12:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown
5:00p/4:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00a/11:00c – The Witches (1990)
Friday, Oct. 21
10:30a/9:30c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy
5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania
7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00p/8:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
7:00a/6:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
9:00a/8:00c – Maleficent
11:00a/10:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:30p/12:30c – Ghostbusters II
4:00p/3:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
7:15p/6:15c – Beetlejuice
9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus
11:30p/10:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
Sunday Oct. 23
7:00a/6:00c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
3:10p/2:10c – Beetlejuice
5:15p/4:15c – Hocus Pocus
7:25p/6:25c – Monsters, Inc.
9:30p/8:30c – Monsters University
12:00a/11:00c – Shrek Forever After
Monday, Oct. 24
12:00p/11:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride2:00p/1:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After
7:00p/6:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00p/8:00c – Maleficent
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 25
10:30a/9:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride12:00p/11:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown
5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania
7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Also Read:
How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania': Is the Sequel Streaming?
Wednesday, Oct. 26
12:00p/11:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:00p/1:00c – Hotel Transylvania
4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 27
11:00a/10:00c – Ready or Not
1:00p/12:00c – Maleficent
3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II
8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Friday, Oct. 28
10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)
1:30p/12:30c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – The Office
Also Read:
‘Family Guy’ COVID-19 Vaccine PSA Explains the Science From Inside Peter’s Clogged Arteries (Video)
Saturday, Oct. 29
7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10a/8:10c – Edward Scissorhands
11:40a/10:40c – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:40p/12:40c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:35p/2:35c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:40p/4:40c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania
9:25p/8:25c – Hocus Pocus
11:35p/10:35c – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 30
7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)
9:05a/8:05c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10:45p/9:45c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:50p/11:50c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:55p/1:55c – Hotel Transylvania
5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice
7:05p/6:05c – Hocus Pocus
9:15p/8:15c – Maleficent
11:20p/10:20c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, Oct. 31
10:30p/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00p/12:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00p/2:00c – Beetlejuice
5:00p/4:00c – Maleficent
7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus
12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Also Read:
13 Halloween Movies to Watch With Kids