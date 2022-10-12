Freedom Convoy: Trudeau to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

·5 min read

Last February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked never-before-used emergency powers to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy" protest that had gridlocked Canada's national capital for three weeks and gained international attention.

Now a public inquiry into Mr Trudeau's unprecedented use of the federal Emergencies Act to end the protests against vaccine mandates and Covid measures is set to begin in Ottawa, with an extensive witness list that includes the prime minister himself as well as convoy organisers.

The act, in place between 14 February and 23 February, allowed the government to impose bans on public assembly in some areas and to prohibit travel to protest zones, including by foreign nationals, among other measures. It also gave authorities the ability to freeze bank accounts.

Here is what you need to know about the Public Order Emergency Commission and the coming public hearings.

What do I need to know about the inquiry?

The Public Order Emergency Commission begins six weeks of hearings on Thursday that will examine the Trudeau government's decision to declare a public order emergency, the circumstances that led to that declaration, and the measures put in place by Ottawa to clear the protests.

It has also been tasked by the federal government to look into the "evolution and goals" of the convoy and the impact of domestic and foreign funding and disinformation. The economic impact of the protest and the work of police will also be in the spotlight.

Hearings will last until 25 November and will be headed by Justice Paul Rouleau, of the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

The 1988 Emergencies Act requires that a formal inquiry be held after the act is invoked - and the commission must also release a final report on its findings to parliament by early next year.

"I am confident that, with the co-operation of all of the parties, the hearings will provide a fair and thorough process for the presentation of the evidence required for the commission to be able to give the public the answers to which it is entitled," said Justice Rouleau in a statement this week.

Separately, a joint parliamentary committee has also been holding hearings into the use of the act.

Who are the witnesses?

The most anticipated witness is likely Mr Trudeau, who is scheduled to appear at a still undetermined time.

Asked about the coming inquiry on Wednesday, the prime minister said he felt it necessary at the time to move "forward with measures not to be taken lightly" and noted the process includes ensuring accountability for their use after the fact.

"I look forward to the work the commission is going to do and I know a lot of questions Canadians have will be answered," he said at a media event.

All told, some 65 people are expected to make an appearance in the coming weeks.

Also on the witness list are high-ranking members of Mr Trudeau's cabinet, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair; senior members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police; current and past members of the Ottawa police force; and Canadian intelligence officials.

Convoy organisers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich - who are both facing charges including mischief and obstructing police linked to February's protests - are scheduled to appear.

Further, Mr Rouleau has granted either full or partial standing to 39 individuals and entities, meaning they have an opportunity to participate directly in the proceedings. Standing privileges range from getting advance notice of documents to the ability to cross-examining witnesses.

Among those that have received full standing are the federal government, the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Ottawa Police Service, and Ms Lich and Mr Barber.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), which has challenged the use of the Emergencies Act in court, was also granted standing.

"The protests needed to be addressed but the government also had an obligation to comply with the law and use emergency powers as a truly last resort," said the CCLA's Cara Zwibel on Wednesday.

"That is not the case and it is our opinion that their actions were unlawful and unconstitutional."

She said they would use their standing to "vigorously test" the government's evidence.

The government has also agreed to release cabinet documents related to discussions about the use of the act to the commission.

What happened during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests?

The protest began in January to oppose a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border, and grew into a broader opposition to pandemic restrictions and Mr Trudeau's government generally, with supporting protests across the country.

After a week-long drive across Canada, a few hundred big rig trucks arrived in Ottawa, gridlocking the city centre in front of parliament.

Trucks parked in downtown Ottawa continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on 4 February 2022 in Ottawa, Canada
Trucks parked in downtown Ottawa continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on 4 February 2022 in Ottawa, Canada

They were joined on the weekends by thousands of protesters - angry over two years of pandemic restrictions.

Online fundraisers pulled in millions of dollars for the convoy.

Many businesses felt forced to shut their doors during the protest and Ottawa residents complained of harassment and constant noise, though the protest site occasionally had a party-like atmosphere.

Other, shorter lived protests cropped up at two key border crossings, near Coutts, Alberta and at the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade route between the US and Canada. Police cleared both those protests before Mr Trudeau invoked the public order emergency.

The demonstration was quickly deemed by the federal government and police as an illegal blockade, and in mid-February, the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency.

Police and tow trucks eventually cleared the protest site in Ottawa over the weekend of 18 February.

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o