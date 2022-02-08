Canada trucker's protest: Ceaseless horn blaring frays nerves in Ottawa

Jessica Murphy - BBC News, Ottawa
·3 min read
A trucker sits in his cab in Ottawa
Some horns have been clocked at over 95 decibels

For city blocks, in the centre of the national capital, massive trucks are parked, many decorated with signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates - or simply "Freedom".

Up to 500 such trucks are estimated to be in Ottawa's downtown right now and many have been there for going on 12 days.

There are the sounds of running engines, small clusters of protesters chatting on a weekday morning - some gathered around makeshift fire pits to keep out the winter chill - and the occasional deep honk of a big rig horn.

The fences in front of the parliament building are covered in hundreds of handwritten protest signs expressing support for their cause.

The protesters say that theirs is a cause all Canadians should applaud - but after nearly a fortnight of blaring horns and streets shut by blockaders and police, many residents of Ottawa see it differently.

"There's been nothing but love, unity and peace out here," said John Van Vleet, a protester whose three daughters were offering coffee to those up and about.

"There's been no graffiti. There's been no garbage. People are feeding people."

A truck driver from the Niagara region of Ontario, near the US border, he'd been in the city since the start. "It's important for me to come down here to fight for my freedoms," he said.

"I don't want to be told what to do, to get injections if I don't want an injection, to wear a mask if I don't want to wear a mask."

Being asked to mask up, he said, is the government making people "cover up God's image".

One of the truckers
A protester in Ottawa

Mr Van Vleet is frustrated that Ottawa police launched a "major public order operation" on Sunday against the demonstrators - it was "completely wrong", he said.

In the city's east end, there are more trucks and supplies, and even some outdoor saunas set up.

Police moved in at the weekend, seizing "thousands of litres" of fuel cans and propane that keep the trucks running.

Map of Ottawa showing protests
Map of Ottawa showing protests

From outside the protest 'red zone', nearby residents have said they're at their wits' end from the noise and disruption. On Monday, a judge ordered a 10-day injunction silencing the honks.

Nazim Khan is an Uber driver staging his own solo counter-protest opposing the Freedom Convoy outside the Ottawa courthouse, a few blocks away from the main hubbub.

He is incensed at pejoratives used on many protest signs disparaging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - "If you can't respect him, don't disrespect him" - and angry at the protest's impact on local businesses.

Some of them, including a major downtown shopping centre, have been closed for days. Public services have also been affected.

"This is not the way to protest," he said. "You have the freedom to assemble. You do not have the freedom to bring the big trucks and annihilate the whole downtown area. This is capital of Canada, for God's sake."

A trucker fills his gas tank
A protesting trucker fills his gas tank

A little further up the street was David, who would not give his last name, holding his own sign opposing the protests. That got some supportive honks and thumbs up from passers-by.

"They've done their protest and should have been sent home a long time ago," he said.

He said he's been yelled at by protesters, or bumped into and pushed, and they've tried to take his sign.

David has been unable to open his business due to the protests
David has been unable to open his business due to the protests

It was quieter on Monday, but the weekends, when thousands of protesters have flowed into the city come to join the core group, had been a "warzone".

"It was ugly," David said.

He's also frustrated with police, who've faced questions over what some residents view as a weak response.

Police, who have ramped up ticketing and made a handful of arrests over the weekend are now "maybe doing something, but way too late," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Ivanka Trump Reportedly Said Pence Was a 'Good Man' After He Resisted Pressure to Overturn Election

    Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee investigating the Capitol riots, has said they have "firsthand testimony that ... Ivanka went in [the Oval Office] at least twice to ask" her dad "to please stop this violence"

  • Ottawa is canceling police officers' days off as the Freedom Convoy protests continue. Some have worked 2 weeks without a break.

    Some Ottawa police officers haven't had a day off in two weeks and are working shifts up to 18 hours long, the city's police chief said.

  • Canada doubles up on rival U.S. to complete perfect round robin in women's hockey

    The Canadian women's hockey team beat the U.S. 4-2 to clinch the top spot in Group A on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. Brianne Jenner scored twice, while captain Marie-Philip Poulin added a short-handed penalty shot marker and Jamie Lee Rattray also tallied for the Canadians. WATCH | Poulin converts on penalty shot: Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made a whopping 51 saves, including 16 in a perfect first period where her team managed just four shots on net and was generally outplayed. At on

  • Removing trucks could be almost 'impossible,' say heavy towing experts

    Heavy-duty towing experts say it will be difficult or impossible to remove the hundreds of heavy trucks entrenched in Ottawa's downtown — unless the drivers allow it. CBC counted 40 trucks on Kent Street and 109 on Wellington Street Friday, with dozens more on other streets spread around the downtown core. Then on Saturday, Ottawa police said 500 heavy trucks were in the so-called "red zone." Trucker Lloyd Crowe from Picton, Ont., has been parked just a couple of blocks away from Parliament Hill

  • 'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates

    'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates

  • Ottawa police arson unit investigates fire lit in downtown apartment lobby

    The Ottawa police arson unit is investigating a fire residents say was deliberately set in their apartment building lobby in the Centretown area early Sunday morning. Matias Munoz, who lives at the apartment located near the intersection of Lisgar and Metcalfe streets, said a few tenants woke up to find evidence of someone trying to start a fire near the elevators. "When they woke up early in the morning, [they] discovered some little pucks that are like square bricks that are meant to start fir

  • 2 killed after wrong-way driver crashes into oncoming traffic on I-49 in Harrisonville

    A maroon SUV traveling from Missouri 291 took the wrong ramp heading north in the southbound lanes of I-49 and collided head-on with a silver SUV.

  • Police arson unit probes Ottawa fire allegation in heat of anti-mandate protest

    OTTAWA — Police are investigating what appears to be an attempt to start a fire in the lobby of a downtown Ottawa apartment building, where tenants say they have been besieged by anti-vaccine mandate protesters raging in the national capital for more than a week. Matias Munoz said that when he came downstairs Sunday morning, he saw the carpet and floor were charred, and that there were blackened fire-starter bricks strewn across the lobby. The building manager showed him surveillance video, whic

  • Supreme Court permits Alabama congressional map lower court said could dilute Black vote

    Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices dissented. A lower court had said Alabama's congressional map likely diluted the Black vote.

  • Chelsea Lately alum Heather McDonald fractured skull after collapsing during standup show

    The comedienne fainted on stage during a show in Arizona Saturday night.

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat