FreeConferenceCall.com is Ranked Best in Conferencing Services by Forbes

A Global Conferencing Leader is Ranked One of the Best in 2022 by Forbes

Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeconferencecall.com is ranked one of the best in Forbes' 2022 review of best conference services. The Forbes team researched dozens of the best providers and ranked them based on many factors, including ease-of-use, cost value, customer support, features, and functionality. The Forbes Advisor team recommends FreeConferenceCall.com for anyone looking for a cost-effective conferencing solution as you "simply won’t find a more reliable, feature-rich solution than FreeConferenceCall.com".

“We’ve been connecting people for over 20 years, and in that time, we’ve built one of the largest global conferencing networks spanning over 60 countries,” explains Founder Dave Erickson. “This recognition is a result of our fierce commitment to delivering high-value, high-impact solutions for bringing people together around the world”.

The review's key highlights:

The Forbes team explains the FreeConferenceCall.com platform is "relatively easy to use", reservation-less, and accessible on landline, mobile, and desktop.

Teleconferencing with FreeConferenceCall.com is said to be "easy to host or join free international teleconference calls within and between global locations", featuring breakout rooms, individual control, and call recording.

Video conferencing software is rich with features like screensharing, drawing, and chat. Adding on, "unlike Zoom... there are no meeting time limits" (Janette Novak).

FreeConferenceCall.com's Customer Support shines best among competitors with reliability through phone, online chat, and email. Adding on, an honorable mention to a rich online Resource Center available for users.

FreeConferenceCall.com’s service is available to all users around the globe who are looking for the ultimate meeting solution. Visit https://freeconferencecall.com for all available features and software.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies.

Unlimited-use service offerings include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recording, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Users that sign up with FreeConferenceCall.com and use the service contribute to the brand’s mission to help people all over the world access free global communication software and tools. FreeConferenceCall.com operates on a Pay-What-You-Can model, giving away free conferencing tools and asking users to contribute what they feel is fair for the services they receive.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.

CONTACT: Esther Choi FreeConferenceCall.com 562-437-1411 echoi@freeconferencecall.com



