How to get freebies during your next hotel stay: A list of free amenities for guests, from bikes to beers

Turns out the adage is true at hotels across the country. While travelers have come to expect the basic freebies like mini bottles of shampoo, notepads and pens with their hotel stays, there are more perks available to those who ask.

Forgot your toothbrush or phone charger at home? You can have a new one delivered to the front door of your room for free at select hotels. Don't want to miss a workout? Some hotels offer free yoga mats or bike rentals.

Here are just some of the freebies that hotel guests can find on their next trip.

Forgot to pack toothpaste? No problem

The Hyatt Has It program lets travelers borrow or buy all sorts of amenities, from necessities like toothbrushes and sewing kits to booster seats or cribs for traveling tots.

For those who are in need of essentials but don't want to leave their room, Hyatt has a solution: More than a dozen properties in Chicago, Phoenix, Denver and Nashville, Tennessee, offer free delivery of everyday items through the Gopuff platform.

The pilot program, which kicked off in August, lets guests order basics like cellphone chargers, snacks, or headphones, and delivery can take less than 30 minutes. Guests can keep, borrow or buy the delivered items.

Pet amenities

Traveling with Fido? Hilton offers plenty of pet-friendly amenities for guests’ furry friends.

Pets staying at the companies’ Canopy hotels can borrow a bed, food and water bowls and get their own “bark bag” filled with a toy, treats, and guide to pet-friendly neighborhood activities through its “Paws in the Neighborhood” program.

Two of Hilton's extended-stay brands – Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites – have many locations that offer pet treats at the front desk, pet bowls and waste bags.

Homewood Suites is set to join Home2 Suites as a 100% pet-friendly brand by Jan. 1. Pet fees start at $50 per day.

Wine, beer and spirits samples

Canopy by Hilton’s complimentary “Evening Tasting” program is set to return later this year. The tasting hour offers a sample of the hotels’ beverage and cocktail options, including local wine, regional craft beer and signature cocktails with spirits from nearby distillers.

Exercise equipment

Hilton’s Canopy brand offers complimentary bikes, and staff members are available to map out local bike routes or suggest areas to explore. The Hyatt Has It program also offers yoga mats.

And while this amenity is not free, guests at select Hyatt hotels (Grand Hyatt Seattle, Hyatt Regency La Jolla, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa and Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale) can have a Peloton bike delivered to their room for $25.

Kitchen utensils

Guests at TownePlace Suites can stock up their full in-suite kitchens through the hotel chain’s Something Borrowed program. The front desks offer blenders, slow cookers, grilling tools, cookbooks and more.

TED Talks

Marriott hotels offer TED Talks on their in-room TVs, showing curated clips guided by TED Fellows. Topics include “5 tips for giving a speech on the road” and “Tips for living a creative life” from Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of “Eat, Pray, Love.”

