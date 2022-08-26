Freebies and Deals for Your Dog on National Dog Day

Maddie Duley
·4 min read
Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com
Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

If you are a dog owner, you likely don't need a special day on your calendar in order to give some extra love to your furry companion. However, just because your dog receives lots of love and attention every day, doesn't mean you should skip out on a week of sales and doggie discounts. After all, who doesn't love some great savings and the opportunity to spoil your four-legged best friend?

Read More: 8 Money-Saving Tips for Traveling With Pets
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Here's a roundup of the best deals happening around this year's National Dog Day on Aug. 26, from the popular pet retailers you know and love to animal-centered small businesses celebrating this paw-tastic holiday.

Courtesy of Chewy.com
Courtesy of Chewy.com

Spend $100, Get a $30 eGift Card at Chewy

Chewy is a go-to pet supplier for dog owners, and is known for its wide array of options and fast and convenient shipping. The store is celebrating National Dog Day by offering shoppers who spend over $100 a $30 gift card for their next shopping spree. Filling up your shopping cart on this website won't take long due to the impressive variety of dog toys, dog food and every dog accessory your furry friend could ever want. This deal is happening sitewide -- simply type in the code DOGDAY at checkout to enjoy a gift card for the next time you shop.

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock.com
Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock.com

Save $15 on Orders Over $75 at Petco

Petco is known for great deals year-round and this popular one-stop shop for all pet-related needs is amping up their savings this week for National Dog Day by offering $15 off orders of $75+ on select toys, collars, food, beds and accessories. Consider purchasing a larger-value item for your pet, such as a memory foam dog bed or outdoor pen, when you can get some great savings on these more expensive buys.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Enjoy 39% Off the Bedsure Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed on Amazon

Allow your dog to rest luxuriously on this Bedsure Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed. This dog bed featuring a removable washable cover normally retails for $49.99 for the large size but is currently on sale for $30.39. Enjoy nearly $20 of savings on this purchase for your animal companion, and be sure to check out the other dog deals Amazon is featuring for National Dog Day. The popular online retailer is featuring sales on one-of-a-kind pet items including an LED Blacklight Pet Urine Detector ($11.69) and the lesotc 2022 Upgraded Pet Water Bottle for Dogs ($13.74).

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Take 35% Off Your First Autoship Order at Chewy

The National Dog Day deals continue for this popular online retailer. Not only can you enjoy a $30 gift card if you spend over $100, but you can also get the dog food and prescriptions your canine needs delivered to your door for 35% off. Simply choose your animal's favorite foods and prescriptions, then choose "Autoship" and schedule your deliveries. You can also save throughout the year through autoship by enjoying 5% off on future orders; you can skip or cancel orders anytime.

Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com
Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

Save $10 on $40+ Purchases With Free Same-Day DoorDash Delivery at PetSmart

PetSmart is offering customers the opportunity to save $10 when they spend over $40 with free same-day DoorDash delivery. Make sure to stock up on the treats, dog food and fun animal gadgets you need quickly as this offer is only good through Aug. 28. If you don't have a dog, you can still enjoy this deal as it applies to all of their pet product categories including cats, fish, birds, reptiles and small pets.

Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com
Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

Enjoy 50% Your First Order at Spot & Tango

Spot & Tango has got you covered for all of your pet's health and wellness needs. This animal-centered business delivers ready-to-serve, human-grade meals directly to your home to address your dog's unique nutritional needs. You can celebrate your furry friend this August by taking the quiz on their site and creating your dog's personalized plan. You'll get 50% off your first order.

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Up to 25% Off Dog Beds at Casper

Treat your dog to a comfortable bed on this dog holiday. Casper, a popular comfort mattress site, is offering dog beds for up to 25% off. Their blue dog bed in size large normally retails for $249. However, you can currently purchase it for $186.75. While these dog beds are definitely on the more expensive end, you can enjoy free delivery, a 30-night risk-free trial and a one-year warranty. Undoubtedly, your dog will be able to enjoy fantastic sleep on this two-layer mattress made from Visco elastic memory foam and Polyurethane support foam.

Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com
Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

Tell Stella & Chewy's About Your Pet To Enjoy $5 Off

Create your profile on Stella & Chewy's to receive a $5 off coupon to use on the site. This website caters to your animal companion by specializing in raw food that's less processed and responsibly sourced. The company advocates for less processed, easily digestible nutrition that will provide your pet with improved energy, strong muscle and bone health, healthy weight and cleaner teeth.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Freebies and Deals for Your Dog on National Dog Day

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?