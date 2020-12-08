Freebie Alert! Amazon’s New Echo Dot Deal Comes with a Smart Bulb and Major Savings

Amazon

Smart home devices proved to be more popular than ever on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and if you’re hoping to snag one to gift this holiday season, we have some good news: There are still a few on sale.

Amazon is giving away free smart bulbs with its new Echo Dot smart speaker, which also happens to be marked down. For a limited time, shoppers can get the two smart home gadgets for $30 (that’s 40 percent off the Echo Dot’s usual price and 50 percent off the regular cost of the bundle). And even better, the bundles are currently in stock and available to ship in time for Christmas.

Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Generation) with free Smart Bulb, $29.99 (orig. $59.98); amazon.com

The retailer’s newest Echo Dot , which was released in October 2020, has already earned rave reviews from shoppers and racked up over 5,200 five-star ratings. Available in three new colors, the 4th Generation speaker with Alexa features a new spherical look and a front-facing speaker that offers an improved listening experience.

Just like previous editions, the 2020 Echo Dot makes it easy to program and operate all the other smart devices in your home. With just your voice, you can ask Alexa to play music, set timers, make phone calls, adjust the thermostat, arm home security systems, and so much more. And since it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb, you’ll have everything you need to set up a smart light system, too.

Owners call it a “great all-around helper,” ensuring that everyone on your holiday list will find fun and helpful ways to use it. “I received it as a gift and wasn’t sure I’d have much use for it, but I’m hooked,” one reviewer wrote. “I use her for music, reminders, shopping lists, calendar entries, and general questions. She helps me translate phrases from English to Spanish. And she can tell me how long it will take to get to my next appointment taking traffic conditions into account. I’m sure I’ll learn even more as time goes by.”

Amazon Smart Home Bundle Deals

There are several more smart home deals to take advantage of right now — especially if you’re looking to save on last-minute holiday gifts. Amazon has not disclosed how long these markdowns will last, but just like its Cyber Week sales, they may expire or sell out quickly, so be sure to get yours before the prices go back up.

