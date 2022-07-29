Free Wings and Other Deals for National Wing Day

Dawn Allcot
·3 min read
bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did you know Americans eat more than 28 billion chicken wings per year? More than half (54%) choose the traditional, bone-in variety. Only 46% like crispy breaded, boneless wings.

See: Where You Can Clip Coupons as Inflation Drives Food Prices Higher Than Ever
Find: 9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer

The 50 States of Wings survey, released by PantryandLarder.com in time for National Wing Day on Friday, July 29, 2022, revealed other insights about wing consumption, as well. For instance, 46% of Americans prefer drumettes, while only 25% prefer flats. And while 10% want their wings and flats together in a whole wing, 19% don’t care — they just want their wings!

“Chicken wings are affordable, convenient, and endlessly versatile. So it may come as no surprise that Americans eat over 28 billion of these delicious treats every year,” Pantry & Larder founder Veronica Fletcher shared in an email interview with GOBankingRates.com.

That works out to about 84 wings per person, according to Fletcher.

With food prices continuing to rise, you’ll want to find ways to save as you indulge in your fair share of wings. That’s where National Chicken Wing Day comes in.

“With the average price of chicken wings up 54% in the last year, finding a great deal is crucial now more than ever,” Fletcher said.

We’ve hunted down some of the tastiest National Wing Day deals, so you can meet your quota of 84 wings and maybe even have some cash left over for a tasty beverage.

7-Eleven

Remember pre-pandemic, pre-inflation, $1 wings? 7-Eleven does! The convenience store chain is offering 10 classic bone-in wings for $10. The offer is also good at Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, according to a press release issued by 7-Eleven, Inc.

But don’t stress if you don’t get to 7-Eleven on Friday. You have until August 2, 2022, to grab 5 wings for $5.99 — as long as you are a member of the 7Rewards loyalty program.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Their name is literally synonymous with hot wings. And on July 27, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering six free boneless or traditional wings with your choice of sauce, free with any $10 or more purchase. Plus, Blazin’ Rewards members can have a chance to win free wings for a year just by checking in on the Buffalo Wild Wings app when you’re at the restaurant on Wing Day.

Don’t forget to take advantage of buy-one-get-one 50% off traditional wings every Tuesday at BWW and buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings on Thursday, too.

Wingstop

Use the code FREEWINGS online or in the store to snag five free wings in your favorite flavor at Wingstop when you spend $10. But Wingstop isn’t just celebrating Wing Day with deliciousness. The wing joint, in conjunction with its franchisees or brand partners, is also donating $1, up to $100,000 to Wingstop Charities for every free wing redemption.

“Wingstop is giving back to the communities we serve with each offer redemption triggering a donation to Wingstop Charities to support local youth in the pursuit of their passions,” Wingstop’s Chief Revenue and Technology Officer Stacy Peterson said in a press release.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House, a casual dining restaurant with 97 locations across the U.S., has renamed National Wing Day to “Zing” Day, in honor of its chicken “zingers,” juicy boneless wings with your choice of 17 flavors of sauce. Members of the Raving Fans loyalty club can claim an order of Zingers for just $7.29 on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, according to the restaurant’s website.

See: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Find:10 Food Items You Should Buy at the Dollar Store

Hooters

Enjoy 10 free boneless wings with your purchase of any 10 wings (boneless or bone-in) at Hooters. The offer is good for dine-in, take out, or delivery at participating locations, according to the website.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Free Wings and Other Deals for National Wing Day

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota